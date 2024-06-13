Crucial detail of Michael Olise release clause changes Chelsea’s situation

News broke this afternoon that Chelsea had become the first club of the interested parties to make an official approach to Crystal Palace representatives about the potential transfer of Michael Olise.

The winger is a priority target for Chelsea, and Darren Lewis claimed that there’s a £60m release clause in the contact he signed last summer, following a failed attempt by the Blues to sign him back then.

But Matt Law has followed that up less than an hour later with further information about that clause. Without sticking his neck out too far, he writes that: “It is understood that Olise has a £60 million release clause in his Palace contract, although sources claim it is not straightforward and may only be able to be triggered by a Champions League club.”

That does seem a distinct possibility – Palace were likely only able to get Olise to sign a new deal at all because they promised to let him speak to top clubs who approached them with a reasonable offer.

Michael Olise dribbles down the line.

Chelsea’s big transfer saga of the summer appears to be developing

This all adds yet more juice to what is already looking like it could be this summer’s big Chelsea transfer saga. It has all the ingredients – a player who has been long term targeted by the club, whom the fans really want, with the backstory of the failed bid all adding to the narrative developing here.

Palace will hold out fiercely once again, especially if the release clause news is true. They’re in a strong position because of Olise’s contract, and they finished the season strong, looking like they’ll be a good team to play for next season. It could prove difficult for Chelsea to persuade him to force his way out, so they’ll have to do their talking at the negotiation table.