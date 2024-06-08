“Crucial days” for summer’s big striker transfer according to Romano as top teams line up to bid

Chelsea have been linked with all manner of striker targets in the last few years since it became clear that Lukaku 2.0 was going to be even more of a disaster than Lukaku 1.0.

But apart from a clever investment in Nicolas Jackson last summer, they’ve held off on pulling the trigger. Players like Victor Osimhen have been linked countless times without even seeming to come close to a move.

One target that’s really coming into focus now is Benjamin Sesko however, and top transfer insider Fabrizio Romano had the scoop on his situation at RB Leipzig.

Benjamin Sesko battles for the ball.

Sesko’s position on a move

“The most important thing for Benjamin Sesko is to decide upon first of all whether to accept RB Leipzig’s proposal of a contract extension and bigger salary. He has to tell them his feelings before the Euros, and whether he will stay and extend or leave and try a new experience,” Fabrizio Romano wrote in his Daily Briefing.

“Chelsea, Man United and Arsenal have presented their projects and all three clubs are waiting to hear from Benjamin Sesko. They all have different projects, different ideas, a different vision and obviously different plans as well as different kinds of proposals in terms of salary.

“I can guarantee to you that, as of today, Benjamin Sesko has still not decided where he will go, but he had some contacts with the clubs to understand about the projects and he will decide in the crucial days ahead.”

Sesko is in a strong position, obviously. Everyone wants him, and he can pick and choose between teams – or even stay put if he feels that’s best for his development. The next few weeks are going to be very interesting as each of these top sides makes their pitch to him.