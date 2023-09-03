The Crown's Josh O'Connor joined band to bag date with FKA Twigs

The Crown star Josh O'Connor has revealed that he once joined a band – which sang about crack – in an effort to land a date with Tahliah Barnett, AKA FKA Twigs.

O'Connor, who is best known for his Emmy-winning role as Prince Charles in Netflix's The Crown, revealed this funny story in a new interview with GQ Hype.

He explained that he and Twigs attended the same school and during their time there, they acted alongside one another in a school production of Bugsy Malone. O'Connor had a crush on his school classmate and told GQ Hype the lengths he went to in an attempt to secure a date with Twigs.

"I really shouldn't be saying this, but it's hilarious. I was in a band called Orange Output basically to try and get Twigs to go out with me," O'Connor said.

O'Connor was the band's lead singer and the actor explained that he even sang lyrics such as "I'm addicted to crack, motherf---er." However, he clarified: "The closest thing I'd had to crack was Coco Pops."

Sadly, O'Connor didn't secure the date with Twigs and the performer joked: "I don't think she knows who I am."

Good news for O'Connor, though. GQ Hype reached out to Twigs, who confirmed that she does, in fact, remember O'Connor.

"I'm very flattered that he tried to do that because I was definitely not cool and not particularly popular," Twigs said in an email.

O'Connor has clearly found success since those days. He starred in God's Own Country as well as Mothering Sunday, while he has a number of exciting projects coming up, including Challengers opposite Zendaya and another film alongside Spencer star Kristen Stewart.

