Crowning the first queen of Willunga Hill at the Santos Festival of Cycling

Santos Festival of Cycling
The race for the overall may have been all but over after Sarah Gigante’s (Team Garmin Australia) dominant performance on the second stage of the Santos Festival of Cycling but for many riders there was still a prize they wanted just as much and that was to be crowned the first-ever queen of Willunga Hill.

The climb isn’t overly steep or, at three kilometres, even that long but nevertheless, it has always been the stage to look forward to in the men’s race at the Santos Tour Down Under. The prestige of winning on the climb is high and the exciting racing is lifted by the atmosphere of the boisterous crowd lining the ascent. It is an entrenched tradition, an icon of the race.

That’s why even entering the 48.8-kilometre stage 3 with a general classification buffer of 1:53 and the lead for every single individual classification of the race wasn’t enough to overshadow the prestige that would come for winning on that iconic climb in its first-ever appearance in the women’s racing.

“I’m a bit nervous today and I haven’t been nervous the other days. So maybe that just means I care a lot about this stage. This is the one I looked at before the race, I was like ‘stage three so exciting.’ I’m pumped,” said the 20-year-old Gigante before the stage.

The headline act of this year’s event Richie Porte (Team Garmin Australia) is the undisputed Willunga Hill king, but while many exciting climbs have been worked into the women’s event in the past there has never been the chance to crown a Willunga Hill queen. That all changed this year because the four-day women’s National Road Series event was running on the same day and through the same area as the men’s race after the COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of the Tour Down Under international races.

“It has been such a classic finish and it has kind of taken on a life of its own so what a great opportunity to send the women up for the first time. Everyone knows that Richie is the King of the Hill and so this year we get to see which of the female athlete makes it up first,” said women’s race director Kimberley Conte,

Fittingly it was the flying form of Gigante that took the honours. Despite riding solo for more than 40 kilometres yesterday to deliver a crushingly emphatic win there was no sign of fatigue in her legs, when she took off as soon as the road turned up.

Gigante easily could have played a conservative hand and focussed on limiting any potential losses and in the race for that overall jersey, but that never seemed like a realistic option for the young rider who just loves to race. She often talks with an innocent grin on her face about how much fun she is having as she tortures her legs on the climb and makes her rivals hurt. It looked like there was lots of “fun” had as she took off on Willunga Hill.

No one could follow the young rider with limited international racing experience yet a track record that makes it wise for even the most experienced riders to be wary. Not even the climbing specialist from the only Women’s WorldTeam at the event, Lucy Kennedy of Team BikeExchange, could hold her wheel and she came over the line one minute back.

“I really wanted to have a race with her today but when she went I just couldn’t respond to that and had to try and to diesel my way up and never saw her again,” said Kennedy after the stage. “She was just the strongest rider today.”

Now the young Australian time trial champion and former road champion has another sought-after title to add to the list and that’s Willunga Hill queen, not just at the race but on Strava as well. Her time of 8:13 knocked more than a minute off the record of former professional Carlee Taylor.

The extra lead on the overall that the climbing performance delivered means she will also likely add Santos Festival of Cycling winner to that list of titles as well, as something would have to go very wrong for her to lose all of her 3:11 lead on the final criterium stage.

Far less a certainty though, is whether anyone will have a chance to challenge that Willunga Hill title in years to come.

Conte said “we’ll see” when asked if the women’s race would be heading up the climb again next year. “I am actually a really big fan of constantly changing the course. We are so fortunate here in South Australia, we have so many epic climbs that really haven’t been exploited yet so as great as Willunga is … I love being able to mix things up so we see it some years, we see other climbs other years. That really keeps the riders on their toes.”

Gigante would unsurprisingly like to see it make a comeback and Kennedy, who came second on the climb, is also hoping that the chance to take that crown comes along again.

“I’ve been wanting to have the Willunga Hill climb in the Tour Down Under for many years now so it’s exciting that it is in there and hopefully now that it has made an appearance it is there to stay,” said Kennedy.

    Two decorated veterans face off at Lambeau Field, while the best of the next generation play in Kansas City. Who makes the Super Bowl? Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers met earlier this season and the Buccaneers emerged as victors. Photograph: Mark LoMoglio/AP Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay PackersSunday, 3.05pm ET/8.05pm GMT What the Buccaneers need to do to win: Surprisingly for two quarterbacks who have ruled the NFL for much of the century, there isn’t a lot of history to go on between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers – this will be only their fourth meeting as starters. Brady won their previous game, a 38-10 beatdown in Week 6 of this season, when the defense harried Rodgers all day, sacking him five times. Rodgers, who has been mostly flawless since, is unlikely to be bullied again though. So Tampa Bay may have to beat the Packers in a shootout, hoping their formidable offensive weapons all click at once. That will put pressure on backup Bucs guard Aaron Stinnie, who made his first ever NFL start against the Saints last week (and did pretty well). What the Packers needs to do to win: Like the Buccaneers, the Packers have a weakened offensive line. It held up well enough against the best defense in the league, the Rams, last week but Los Angeles’ biggest threat, Aaron Donald, was hampered by a rib injury. Rodgers has been so good this year that it’s hard to see him being outscored by the Buccaneers if he gets enough protection. Some have argued that the frigid Lambeau Field will hand the Packers a big advantage over a warm-weather team like Tampa Bay. But Tom Brady played plenty of games in the New England winter and that seemed to work out fine for him. Key player: Rob Gronkowski, tight end, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gronk’s best days are behind him and he is no longer the unstoppable force he was a few years ago. So his importance in this game lies not so much in his abilities but who he matches up against. If the Packers have one obvious weakness, it’s their linebackers. Look for Brady to go back to a familiar safety blanket and find Gronk in the middle of the field as this game goes on. Prediction: Packers. The Buccaneers struggled to shake off 7-9 Washington in the wildcard round and were helped by a series of Drew Brees turnovers against the Saints last week. Brady and his new teammates gel much more than they did at the start of the season, but are still not the threat they should be, given their talent. I don’t think they’re at the level where they can beat Rodgers and Davante Adams this time around. Buffalo Bills at Kansas City ChiefsSunday, 6.40pm ET/11.40pm GMT Patrick Mahomes is the reigning Super Bowl MVP. Photograph: Jason Behnken/AP What the Bills need to do to win: The Chiefs can do so much damage, so quickly, through the air with the likes of Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill that encouraging them to go to the run game, perhaps by not packing the box, is one option. Josh Allen has evolved beyond recognition in a short space of time, partly because of the array of weapons he has, from the almost impossible to cover Stefon Diggs to Cole Beasley to tight end Dawson Knox. The Bills will need to keep that chemistry going on Sunday. What the Chiefs need to do to win: As mentioned above, Allen’s progress this season has been extraordinary and he is no longer the turnover machine he was. But he still makes mistakes and the Chiefs’ standout defensive talents, whether it is Tyrann Matthieu or Chris Jones, are capable of forcing him into making errors. If the Bills do manage to make the Chiefs turn to the run game, the fitness of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, returning from injury, could be telling. Key player: Patrick Mahomes, quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes is the best player in the NFL, so he is the most important player in any game he plays. But his impact on Sunday feels particularly telling. Mahomes was forced out of last week’s win over the Browns due to concussion – and he has been limited in practice – but he will almost certainly start. The question is what version of Mahomes plays. The concussion doesn’t appear to have been too damaging (at least in the short-term) but more worrying for the Chiefs is the fact that Mahomes is also suffering from turf toe. Mahomes is no Lamar Jackson, he won’t scorch you for 50 yards, but his mobility and ability to beat the rush is an important part of his game. Prediction: Bills. A fully fit Mahomes beats Allen 90% of the time. But a limited Mahomes, who has been very good rather than great in his recent games, is a different proposition. The lingering effects of the concussion and his reduced mobility will hand this one to the Bills … just.