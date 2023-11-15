Who will be crowned champions at the WIAA state football finals? Here are Ricardo Arguello's title game predictions

The high school football season in Wisconsin has reached its final two days.

Championship games will be contested in seven divisions Thursday and Friday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

Here's a look at the matchups and predictions for who will be bringing home the gold ball.

Division 1

Milwaukee Marquette (11-2) vs. Franklin (13-0), Friday, 4 p.m.: It's a little bit of a surprise to not see a representative from the Fox Valley Association or Classic Eight Conference in this game, but there are two big reasons why − Marquette and Franklin are just that good. Marquette is coming off a grind-it-out defensive battle against Kimberly, 14-7, in the state semifinals with Franklin blasting Sussex Hamilton, 35-0. Both teams feature good defenses and are led on offense by quarterbacks capable of big plays. Joseph Kallay for Franklin has 2,237 yards passing with 21 touchdowns with Jacques Brooks (50 catches, 808 yards, seven touchdowns) his favorite receiver. Terrence Shelton handles the bulk of the running duties (231 carries, 1,638 yards, 28 touchdowns). Peter McDevitt leads the Marquette offense with 1,782 yards passing and 16 touchdowns. Tommy Novotny scored the game-winning touchdown against Kimberly and has 1,381 yards rushing with 26 touchdowns.

Predicted winner: Franklin

Division 2

Waunakee (13-0) vs. Badger (13-0), Friday, 1 p.m.: Badger has been one of the better stories of the tournament, knocking off highly-regarded Kettle Moraine (28-7) in the quarterfinals before last week's 28-6 victory over Sun Prairie East in the semifinals. It's also the Badgers' first-ever state appearance. Head coach Matt Hensler has had some health issues the past few weeks, and that's an additional storyline here. Quarterback JP Doyle spearheads an explosive run attack (177-1,522-26) and he had 243 yards rushing and three scores in last week's win. Waunakee outlasted Kaukauna 24-14 and is making its 12th appearance overall and fourth in the past six years, including winning the D2 title in 2021. Ben Lindley averages 11.3 yards per carry and is the Warriors' top running back (1,104 yards, 23 touchdowns).

Predicted winner: Badger

Division 3

Rice Lake (12-1) vs. Grafton (11-2), Friday, 10 a.m.: Rice Lake was impressive in knocking off Notre Dame, 30-15, last week. I considered the Tritons the class of the division. The Warriors' balanced offense led by junior quarterback Jacob Kunz (1,355 yards passing, 20 touchdowns, 691 yards rushing, 12 touchdowns) will be tough for Grafton to stop. Grafton is the "Cinderella" story of the division, making the finals as a fourth seed. The road it traveled included a win over Menasha in the quarterfinals. Brady Hilgart has had a great season at QB, completing passes at a 71% clip with 2,642 yards and 28 touchdowns. Tommy Lutz is also a threat at running back (191-1,272-20).

Predicted winner: Rice Lake

Wrightstown's Trevor Vande Hey (6) has helped the Tigers reach the WIAA Division 5 state title game Thursday at Camp Randall Stadium. The Tigers face two-time defending state champion Aquinas at 4 p.m.

Division 4

Luxemburg-Casco (12-1) vs. Lodi (13-0), Thursday, 7 p.m.: Can we please give the North Eastern Conference some major respect after placing two teams in this year's finals with Luxemburg-Casco in D4 and Wrightstown in D5? Luxemburg-Casco had a hellacious road to its first-ever finals, knocking off undefeated Two Rivers in the quarterfinals before shocking D4 heavyweight Catholic Memorial last week, with Trace Schoenebeck's 24-yard field goal giving the Spartans a 23-21 victory. I'm a big fan of Luxemburg-Casco's Max Ronsman. One of many standout wrestlers on the football team, he's passed for 2,116 yards and also ran for 1,351 yards with 24 touchdowns. Ezra Waege leads the team in tackles (85) and sacks (eight). Lodi is making its third appearance at state and first since 2015. The Blue Devils beat Baldwin-Woodville 49-29 last week and Xavier 49-29 in the quarterfinals. The team features a three-headed rushing attack with Mason Lane (136-1,057-22), Kylar Clemens (112-959-11) and Brady Puls (95-845-9). Lane has also thrown for 1,756 yards and 23 scores. Give me the Spartans in a mild upset.

Predicted winner: Luxemburg-Casco

Division 5

Wrightstown (11-2) vs. La Crosse Aquinas (12-1), Thursday, 4 p.m.: Aquinas is the juggernaut here and the two-time defending D5 state champ. The Blugolds are also making their fourth consecutive state trip overall. This team is different than in years past, with a more run-based offense led by Kyle White (138-1,073-13) and David Malin (107-883-15). Jacob Thornton has also had a solid season at QB (1,438 yards, 18 touchdowns). Wrightstown is all about running the football and has amassed 3,778 yards and 45 touchdowns on the ground. Aiden Humphreys (224-1,523-16), Trevor Vande Hey (107-860-10), Payton Vande Hey (109-614-9) and Landon Helphrey (107-373-6) are the main ball carriers. Humphreys (85 total tackles, eight for loss, two sacks) leads the defense. I picked Aquinas to win the D5 title over Wrightstown at the start of the postseason, but the Tigers have made me a championship believer.

Predicted winner: Wrightstown

Division 6

Stratford (12-1) vs. Darlington (12-1), Thursday, 1 p.m.: This might be the best of the Thursday matchups. Defending champ Stratford's only loss this season came to D7 finalist Edgar in Week 2. Since then the Tigers have been dominant, winning their games by an average score of 41-8, including last week's 35-21 victory over previously undefeated Grantsburg in a state semifinal. They are also making their 11th appearance at state and are the only program in state history to win six consecutive titles (2003-2008). Koehler Kilty ran for 1,834 yards and 19 touchdowns this season and had over 220 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Grantsburg. Kilty also leads the team in tackles (99). Landon Zawislan provides pressure with 17 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. Darlington is making its 13th state appearance and first since 2016. It beat previously undefeated Kewaunee, 34-28, in the semifinals. The Redbirds are battle-tested, having won 7-0 over Mineral Point in the second round and 28-22 over Lancaster in the quarterfinals. They have a balanced run attack paced by Tye Crist (905 yards), Breylin Goebel (515), Maddox Goebel (503) and Reagan Jackson (383).

Predicted winner: Stratford

Division 7

Edgar (12-1) vs. Black Hawk/Warren, Ill. (12-1), Thursday, 10 a.m.: Edgar is making its 14th appearance in the finals, which is the most in any division. The Wildcats have seven titles, the last in 2016. Edgar's Karter Butt is one of the top small-school players in the state, running for 1,773 yards on 247 carries (7.2 average) with 31 touchdowns. He's also the team's top defender with 94 total tackles, including 10 for loss, with two fumble recoveries and an interception. Edgar's only loss came to Ellsworth (8-6) in Week 1 and the Wildcats have nine shutouts. The Wildcats are coming off a 21-3 victory over Bangor in last week's semifinal. Black Hawk/Warren beat Edgar in the 2019 title game and also beat Edgar in the 2018 title game when it was not a co-op. Lane Marty (193-1,549-23) and Owen Seffrood (160-1,366-16) lead a power run game. The Warriors blanked Potosi/Cassville 36-0 in the quarterfinals before routing Reedsville 36-7 in the semifinals last week.

Predicted winner: Edgar

Kimberly's Seidl, Appleton North's Cantrell earn boys volleyball honors

Kimberly boys volleyball coach Matt Seidl was named the Gary Sorenson coach of the year by the Wisconsin boys high school volleyball coaches.

Seidl led the Papermakers to the WIAA state semifinals this season. Kimberly finished second in the Fox Valley Association and had a 34-7 overall record.

Appleton North's Connor Cantrell was a first-team all-state selection at setter with Kimberly's Brady Koester a second-team pick at outside hitter.

Honorable-mention selections included Ben Brinkman (Appleton North), Jade Breckheimer (Kaukauna), Michael Janssen (Kimberly) and Owen Krause (Kimberly).

Kathy Bates, pictured with her husband Mike, was inducted into the Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association Hall of Fame recently.

Bates inducted into WADA Hall of Fame

Longtime Xavier athletic director Kathy Bates was inducted into the Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association Hall of Fame recently.

Bates, who was the athletic director at Xavier for 29 years, was a teacher, coach and administrator at Xavier for 45 years and retired in 2021.

She was the dean of students for 25 years, an English teacher for 17 years and the head girls volleyball coach for 14 seasons. She was also an assistant track and field coach for 16 years and the head girls track and field coach for four years.

She earned the Wisconsin "State Award of Merit" from the WADA in 2019 and was also the WADA District 4 athletic director of the year in 2010.

FVL's Strusz receives honor from FCOA

Former Fox Valley Lutheran head football coach and athletic director Gene Strusz was honored by the Fox Cities Officials Association on Nov. 12.

Strusz, a 2005 Wisconsin Football Coaches Hall of Fame inductee, was recognized for his "39 years of setting up 800-plus high school events a year and scheduling officials through the Fox Cities Officials Association."

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Prep Chatter: High school state football championship game predictions