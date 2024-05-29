Crown Point wins softball Class D title

May 29—PLATTSBURGH — Down two runs after the first inning, Crown Point didn't blink and remained focused on the task at hand.

"When they got those first two runs and first, that's a long way to go," Panthers head coach Mike Ross said. "There's still a lot of ball to play. We always say there's 21 outs to get."

Crown Point's bats came alive in the third inning, took the lead and they never looked back in their 19-3 victory over Bolton in the Section VII Class D sectional championship.

"I made sure our team was eye on the prize, and I made sure that we were all ready and we pushed hard all the way up until the end," shortstop Rylee Rafferty said. "We got some runs back and it kind of just sparked from there."

And spark it did. The Panthers would score in every inning but the sixth as they were aggressive on the basepaths, with numerous stolen bases. They also took advantage of miscues by the Eagles that gave them extra outs to play with.

"Even the outs that we had were loud. I mean there were a few that (Bolton's Sydney Hart) made in left field that I thought could drop, but didn't," Ross said. "My assistant coach, Keith (Ross), has been working on our hitting. I think it's starting to catch on."

Kaitlin Ross was her usual ways from the circle as she struck out nine and limited Bolton to only five hits while walking three.

"It was crazy," Kaitlin Ross said. "Definitely was not expected to have such a big gap.

"But it felt so relieving for me to go out and have that cushion between us and I didn't have to worry."

She added she didn't worry after the Eagles took an early lead. Kaitlin Ross took a breath and soldiered on.

"I knew I had to stay relaxed full time, stay locked in and just keep everybody up and going and relaxed the entire time," she said. "I just kept saying it's nothing, we're better, we're stronger, we can hit the ball or hit and stay up."

It helped as the game moved to the bottom inning one could see Kaitlin Ross and Rafferty talking and give a high five before Rafferty moved to shortstop.

Kaitlin Ross said the talks were for her to remain focused and to take a breath to relax. She also told Rafferty to make sure the team has their eyes on the prize.

"I just told her the same thing," Rafferty said. "We always talk about every game, just deep breaths and pitch your game.

"Kaitlin's a great pitcher and she knows how to get it done."

Even as the lead built, Rafferty said the team never lost focus as they were counting down outs.

"Keep the energy up always," she said. "Every single time. We are counting down outs.

"We have 12 outs, nine outs. We continued to count out but the energy had to stay and I was always telling the girls to keep the energy up and play our game."

Madison Wayman, who was recently called up to varsity, was one of many catalysts for the Panthers. She finished the day a home run short of the cycle with two doubles, one triple, and four RBI's.

She said the lead they had was beneficial as they could give back runs.

"It's refreshing to know that even if they could get a couple runs back at us we were ready," she said. "Definitely refreshing to know we could win those back if we needed to.

"I think the whole team would say that it's refreshing to know we could get those back in the end."

Bolton opened the scoring in the bottom of the first when Riley Huck and Kayla Navistky had RBI singles.

It would stay that way until the third when Crown Point plated six runs.

Addison Hurlburt started it when she recorded an RBI with a double and moved to third on the throw home. Several batters later, Wayman launched a ball deep into the outfield, clearing the bases with a triple and the score was at 4-2.

A run scored on a walk and a sacrifice fly by Reagan Thomas made the score 6-2.

"I was really pleased with our hitting," Mike Ross said. "Our pitching was great. She didn't walk a lot of players and our defense was tough.

"Anytime you play good defense, you're hard to beat. Especially if you're hitting. "

In the top of the fourth, Wayman would be at it again with a two RBI double making the game 8-2.

An error by Bolton allowed a run to score in the fifth, before Rafferty and Briana Duprey had RBI singles to push the lead to 12-2.

The score remained the same until the seventh when the Panthers scored seven runs.

Thomas got the runs started with a two RBI single. Ross, Wayman, and Juliana Swan would add RBI doubles to help push the lead to 19-3.

Bolton added a run in the bottom of the seventh, but the game ended on a pop fly in foul territory that MaKenna Munson caught.

"I'm very, very excited," Rafferty said. "Last year, we were in the same position and obviously did not come up with a win.

"And as we see as it's my senior year, I love this team and I have never been happier for this one."

Crown Point currently sits on a 12 game winning streak heading into Friday's Regional Final at Cardinal Park. Wayman credited the coaching to guiding them to success.

"Coach definitely helps," she said. "He definitely helps to keep us all calm. They keep us all focused on teamwork determination and make sure that we're never down on ourselves.

"But I think all the players just work well together when we're in the dugout. Once we get working I think that definitely helps play a part."

Even with scoring 19 runs in back-to-back games and on a winning streak, the Panthers still look for ways to be better.

"I definitely think we can improve on some errors in the field," Rafferty said. "Although we don't have many.

"When we do have an error. It kind of spirals out of control. We get down on ourselves which really shouldn't happen because we are better than that."

Crown Point now gets a short rest before returning to Cardinal Park, Friday. They will face Section II's Salem at 4:30 p.m. at Cardinal Park.

—

Crown Point 19, Bolton 3

CP 006 240 7 — 19 16 1

BCS 200 000 1 — 3 5 7

Ross and Munson. Navitsky and Smith. WP- Ross LP- Navitsky. 3B- Wayman (CP). 2B- Wayman (CP) 2, Hurlburt (CP), Ross (CP), Swan (CP)