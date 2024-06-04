Crown Point falls in regional final to Salem

PLATTSBURGH — For the first couple of innings it looked set to be a pitcher’s duel. Both Crown Point’s Kaitlin Ross and Salem’s Sophia Keays looked the part.

Unfortunately for the Panthers, everything unraveled in the third inning as the Generals scored 13 runs en route to a 15-3 victory in a NYSPHSAA Class D regional final.

Ross should be commended for battling through the inning as Salem timed walks with opportune hits to blow the game open.

It was only the one inning where things went awry, as the Generals batted around and had the bases loaded for a majority of the inning.

In the end, it just wasn’t their day for Crown Point. Ross finished with 12 walks to four strikeouts and three hit batters. No matter the result, Ross showed a calm demeanor and steady resolve to keep her team in the game.

But, it wasn’t just one inning that did the Panthers in. Salem’s Keays kept the Crown Point batters off balance. In total she struck out a majority of the outs with only two outs not coming by strikeout.

The Generals opened the scoring in the second inning after a double by Renee Cary. Sierra Phillips brought her in on a single, and later scored on a fielder’s choice to make the game 2-0.

Salem returned to bat in the third and four RBI singles, five runs in by a walk and a confusing play at the plate, the Generals held a 15-0 lead.

Routinely through the outpouring of runs, coaches and spectators continued to support their players telling them they’re still in the game and to keep their heads up. It arguably would be hard for anyone to be able to rally from this, but Crown Point didn’t lie down.

No matter the score, the chants and cheers continued from the Panther dugout. and in the bottom of the 3rd, they showed life.

It started with Reagan Thomas.

After securing the team’s first hit, Thomas was able to steal both second and third. On a wild pitch by Keays, Thomas would score to put the Panthers on the board.

In the top of the fourth, Ross was back to work and shut down the Generals to get her team back to bat.

Julianna Swan knocked in an RBI to make the score 15-2 in the bottom half.

Ross picked up where she left off in the fifth as she didn’t allow a baserunner and got a quick 1-2-3 inning.

In the bottom of the fifth, Addison Hurlburt reached on a single and stole second base shortly after. After moving to third on a fielder’s choice, Hurlburt scored on a passed ball to cut the lead to 15-3.

But, that would be how the game would end scorewise. It ended as it began with a strikeout.

With the game concluded, so was Crown Point’s season. The Panthers finished the year 11-3 overall and 9-2 in the Mountain and Valley Conference. They also were crowned the Class D champion after defeating Bolton, 19-3.

Crown Point declined interviews after the game.

—

Salem 15, Crown Point 3 (5)

SCS 02(13) 00 - 15 6 0

CPCS 001 11 - 3 4 3

Keays and Jackson. Ross and Munson. WP- Keays LP- Ross. 2B- Cary