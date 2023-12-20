Crown jewel of Oklahoma’s 2024 class, David Stone, is officially a Sooner

For the first time in a long time, Oklahoma has landed a five-star defensive lineman in consecutive classes. Adepoju Adebawore signed as a five-star last winter, and David Stone fits that bill this year.

Stone is one of the most important signings in recent history. The talented defensive tackle was born and raised in the Sooner State before moving to play his last two years of high school ball at national power IMG Academy.

Now an official member of the Sooners, Oklahoma lands a young man with the talent and ability to be a foundational piece of the Sooners’ defense as they begin their journey into the SEC.

Signing Stone also showcases Oklahoma’s ability to recruit defensive players at a much higher level than the previous coaching regime. That is a significant development for the future of the program.

He stands 6-foot-4 and carries 280 pounds effortlessly. With that frame, he could certainly add more mass. That size, combined with elite athleticism, technique, charisma, and production at the highest levels of high school football, is unmatched. He’s the crown jewel of the 2024 recruiting class and should see snaps as soon as next year.

