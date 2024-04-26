Crown Colony CC in Texas undergoes renovation by Trey Kemp, John Colligan

Golf course architects Trey Kemp and John Colligan have started a project to restore the playing conditions at Crown Colony Country Club in Lufkin in eastern Texas.

Originally designed by Bruce Devlin and Robert Von Hagge, Crown Colony opened in 1979. The semi-private club offers stay-and-play packages.

“The course has been kept in great shape over the years, but the greens have gotten smaller, the bunkers have lost their original shapes and the time has come for many of the components to be updated,” Kemp said in a media release announcing the news.

Work will include expanding the greens, which have shrunk, as most greens do over time. Kemp and Colligan have enlisted Sanders Golf Course Construction to help rebuild the greens and the bunkers. Other work will focus on the course’s bridges, tree trimming, tees and drainage.

“The renovation will address aesthetics, playability and maintenance elements of the course in an effort to take it back to its original grandeur,” Colligan said in the media release. “Trey and I are very honored to have this opportunity to restore such a great piece of Texas golf history.”

Kemp and Colligan’s renovation began April 1 and is scheduled to be completed in October.

Kemp and Colligan have teamed up on past projects such as Brackenridge Park Golf Course in San Antonio, Stevens Park Golf Course in Dallas and Texas Rangers Golf Club in Arlington, Texas.

