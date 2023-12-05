The Crown cast bid farewell at premiere of final episode

Elizabeth Debicki wore a white sequined dress - Stephen Lock / i-Images

A star-studded crowd has come out to celebrate the ending of The Crown at a special premiere in London.

Emma Corrin and Elizabeth Debicki joined The Crown Finale Celebration on Tuesday night at Royal Festival Hall in London’s Southbank Centre.

The special black-tie event included a screening of the last episode in the sixth and final series of Netflix’s hit show about the Royal family.

It brings an end to the second instalment of the last series, which depicts the Royal family coming to terms with the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, the Queen’s Golden Jubilee and Prince William’s time at Eton.

As well as this, Netflix said the drama will chart “the beginnings of a new Royal fairy tale in William and Kate”, including recreating the “knockout” moment when Kate caught the young Prince’s eye in a see-through dress at a student fashion show at St Andrew’s University.

The final six episodes of the award-winning show, which will be released on Dec 14, charts the progression of Charles and Camilla’s relationship and ends on the “uplifting” note of their marriage in 2005.

Series six was released in two parts, with the first four episodes premiering in November and focused on the blossoming relationship between Diana and Dodi Fayed and the “devastating consequences” of their deaths.