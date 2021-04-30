Crowley says winning first classic in Sheikh Hamdan's colours would be 'special'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pirate IRWIN
·3 min read
  • Jim Crowley says it would be "special" to win his first English classic in the blue and white colours of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid al Maktoum
  • Jim Crowley told AFP Mutasaabeq holds a good chance in the 2000 Guineas of finally giving him his first English classic success after knocking on the bar on several occasions
1 / 2

Crowley says winning first classic in Sheikh Hamdan's colours would be 'special'

Jim Crowley says it would be "special" to win his first English classic in the blue and white colours of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid al Maktoum
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

English jockey Jim Crowley is not one to get "wrapped up in emotion" but he told AFP it "would be very special" if he wins his first English classic in the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid al Maktoum's silks on Saturday.

Crowley, 42, has enjoyed huge success for Sheikh Hamdan since he became his number one jockey in 2016, notably with champion sprinter Bataash.

Sheikh Hamdan, older brother of Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed and one of the most influential figures in horse racing over the past four decades, died last month aged 75.

Crowley will don the famous blue and white colours to ride the fancied Mutasaabeq in the first classic of the season, the English 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

His trainer Charlie Hills decided it was worth the £30,000 ($42,000) fee to supplement him.

Crowley said of nine-time champion owner Sheikh Hamdan that "you would not meet a more honest and loyal man" and paid tribute to a hands-on owner.

"We would speak normally after big races or even before as he was keen on the tactics," Crowley said.

"He was really knowledgeable and loved his horses, he liked them being ridden forward in races.

"He was a good man to ride for and that is why it would be so special to win.

"It would be a great story if he (Mutasaabeq) was to do it."

Crowley said Sheikh Hamdan's influence on the industry was enormous globally -- he won two of the most iconic flat races, the Epsom Derby and the Melbourne Cup, twice.

"It is a huge operation and he has left a massive legacy behind him," said Crowley.

"It is so important and means a lot to me putting on those silks as they are known worldwide."

- 'Knocking on the crossbar' -

Crowley is a rare bird in having switched from being a jumps jockey to the flat 17 years ago, despite "nine out of 10 people" telling him he was making the wrong decision.

However, over 2,000 winners and a jockey's championship in 2016 later -- he rode 46 winners in a month that season, breaking the long-standing record held by legends Gordon Richards and Fred Archer -- he has proved them wrong.

While he is confident of a big run by Mutasaabeq on Saturday, he is not going to allow his heart rule his head.

He says many dangers lurk in denying him his landmark English classic and the late Sheikh Hamdan's first since Tagroodha won the 2014 English Oaks.

"I am not going to get wrapped up in emotion, I am not like that anyway.

"He is going there worthy of running in the race and he has won well at Newmarket twice.

"I am under no illusions as I have twice had very good chances in the 2000 Guineas and fallen just short.

"A tough task lies ahead, but I am really looking forward to it. Having sat on him this morning (Wednesday) I can tell he is in good form."

Crowley said that after a terrific 2020 season, kicking this one off with classic success would be the perfect way to put a pep in his step.

"I have won a German Guineas but that is not the same as winning one on your own turf," he said. "It would tick all the boxes."

He came close, finishing second in two St Legers and in the Oaks.

"I have been knocking on the crossbar so it would be lovely to put one away."

If not now Crowley says there will be other occasions.

"I am 42 but like a well looked-after car I do not have that many miles on the clock. I am relatively lightly used, the engine is purring."

pi/gj

Recommended Stories

  • Shadwell’s late leader there in spirit as Malathaat wins Kentucky Oaks

    Trainer Todd Pletcher earns his fourth Oaks win as filly holds off Search Results.

  • Kentucky Derby betting preview: Essential Quality will be tough to beat

    The 20-horse field for the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville is packed with talented, dynamic runners.

  • With fans and flowery hats, Derby is back at old home in May

    After being disrupted by a pandemic, the Kentucky Derby is back with many of its traditions intact. “I was hoping to enjoy my Derby win a little longer,” joked trainer Bob Baffert, who earned his sixth last year with Authentic. The eerie silence that settled over Churchill Downs last year when no spectators were allowed is being replaced by attendance of about 45,000 — some 100,000 less than usual.

  • 17 Amazing Photos You Missed This Week

    A supermoon, a gymnastics competition in Europe and the presidential address round out this week's best images.

  • Fade the favorite at Kentucky Derby

    Sara Perlman and Drew Dinsick are joined by Steve Kornacki to break down his process on how to find the best value at the Kentucky Derby. (Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Yep, You Can Watch the Kentucky Derby for Free This Weekend

    Here's all the broadcasting information you need for this weekend.

  • Recap: With dominant performances, No. 1 USC and No. 2 UCLA secure spots in the 2021 Pac-12 Beach Volleyball Championship Match

    Pac-12 Networks' Anne Marie Anderson and Holly McPeak take a closer look at the action from 2021 Pac-12 Beach Volleyball Championship semifinals which took place on Friday in Los Angeles. No. 1 USC and No. 2 UCLA, the two top teams in the country, earned spots in the finals with convincing 3-0 wins over No. 4 Stanford and No. 3 Arizona respectively. The two beach volleyball powerhouse will meet in the championship match on Saturday, May 1st at 9:00 a.m. PT/ 10:00 a.m. MT on Pac-12 Networks.

  • King Fury scratched from Kentucky Derby after fever

    King Fury, the 20-1 Kentucky Derby entrant named for world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, was scratched from Saturday's US racing classic after spiking a fever on Friday.

  • UFC Vegas 25 results: Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes to earn title shot

    The UFC Vegas 25 results were littered with decision after decision, but the fight card finished strong with two blistering finishes in the main and co-main events. Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes to earn title shot Dominick Reyes rocked Jiri Prochazka and the Czech fighter returned the favor, all inside of the first two minutes of the UFC Vegas 25 main event. Reyes recovered and took Prochazka to the canvas. It didn't take Prochazka long to return the fight to the feet, where he unloaded on Reyes, hurting the former title contender. Reyes wasn't done, though, landing several combinations in the final moments of the round. Prochazka ate the shots and kept combing forward, bloodying Reyes's nose. The American answered with several more punches, but Prochazka seemed to take the shots better than Reyes and again answered with a blistering combination that shook Reyes before the round ended. Reyes started round two strong, unleashing with punch combinations and kicking Prochazka to the canvas. But the Czech kept pressing forward, showing little effect from the shots, as he kept throwing punches and kicks of his own. Reyes rocked him and Prochazka changed levels, looking for a takedown, instead getting caught in a guillotine choke. Reyes fell to his back, but couldn't finish the choke. Prochazka escaped and got up, Reyes dropped him with an upkick. Somehow surviving the brutal upkick, Prochazka again returned the fight to the feet. A few moments later, Prochazka backed Reyes up to the fence, unleashing a right elbow followed by a left spinning back elbow that dropped Reyes face down on the canvas. A former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion and just two fights into his UFC tenure, Prochazka is now expected to get a shot at the winner of the UFC light heavyweight championship bout between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira, which is scheduled for Sept. 4 at UFC 266. Faced with the fact that UFC president Dana White said he would get the title shot, Prochazka said simply, "Oh, okay. Yeah, I'm ready. Let's do that." "Before the UFC, all my fights were just teaching me and my team to get better and better to step into the UFC and take a title." UFC Vegas 25 results: Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes with spinning elbow Giga Chikadze finishes Cub Swanson with the Giga Kick The UFC Vegas 25 co-main event started with a lot of promise, but ended quickly with a brutal kick to the liver. Giga Chikadze and Cub Swanson exchanged several hard punches in the opening moments of the bout. Just as the fight started to flow, Chikadze unleashed his patented liver kick (aka the Giga Kick). The effects were immediately written across Swanson's tormented face as he fell to his knees. Chikadze hesitated, briefly thinking the referee might stop the fight. When the referee waited, Chikadze swarmed Swanson and landed a few punches that forced an end to the bout at 1:03 of round one. "I had to tell all of the guys in the Top 15 that I'm here. If you didn't know my name, now you know," Chikadze said after the fight. "I had to bring the fire." After the victory, Chikadze respectfully called out former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway. "Max Holloway, it would be an honor to fight you because you are one of the best and I really want to fight you." UFC Vegas 25 results: Giga Chikadze stops Cub Swanson in co-main event https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1388703295942823936 Ion Cutelaba and Dustin Jacoby ends in disappointing split draw Ion Cutelaba put his fight with Dustin Jacoby at risk at Friday's weigh-in, grabbing Jacoby around the neck during their face-off. Luckily there wasn't a repeat of the Jeremy Stephens vs. Drakkar Klose cancellation and the Cutelabla vs. Jacoby bout took place as planned. It was a toe-to-toe battle, but the end result left something to be desired. Jacoby started strong, looking much sharper on the feet, but Cutelaba eventually took him down. Jacoby got back to his feet fairly quickly every time, but Cutelaba took him down repeatedly throughout the round, landing punches or elbows after nearly every takedown. Cutelaba went back to the takedown in round two. It worked well for the first couple minutes, but Jacoby began stuffing them and keeping Cutelaba at bay with his jab and occasionally landing with his uppercut and right cross. Jacoby staggered Cutelaba with a right hand in the waning seconds of round two, but couldn't put him down. Jacoby started the final round with a hard kick to the body. Cutelaba kept swinging, but looked like he'd lost a step or two since the first round. Not as worried about the takedown as he was in round one, Jacoby was swinging with more power punches in the final frame. Cutelaba dug deep and kept firing back. Jacoby just missed with a huge flying knee and then went for a takedown of his own. Cutelaba stuffed it. Jacoby got the takedown on his next attempt, but it came with about 10 seconds left in the fight. When the scorecards were read, one judge saw it in favor of Jacoby, another in favor of Cutelaba, and the final judge ruled it a draw for an overall result of a split draw. UFC Vegas 25 results: Ion Cutelaba vs Dustin Jacoby ruled a split draw (Photos courtesy of UFC) Manager says Kamaru Usman wants Michael Chiesa next at UFC 263 UFC Vegas 25 Live Results UFC Vegas 25 Main Card Main Event: Jiri Prochazka def Dominick Reyes by KO (elbows) at 4:29, R2Co-main Event: Giga Chikadze vs Cub Swanson by TKO (body kick and punches) at 1:03, R1Ion Cutelaba vs Dustin Jacoby ruled a split draw (29-28, 28-29, 28-28)Sean Strickland def Krzysztof Jotko by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Merab Dvalishvili def Cody Stamann by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) UFC Vegas 25 Prelims Luana Pinheiro def Randa Markos by disqualification (illegal upkick) at 4:16, R1TJ Brown def Kai Kamaka III by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)Luana Carolina def Poliana Botelho by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)Loma Lookboonmee def Sam Hughes by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Andreas Michailidis def KB Bhullar by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Filipe Colares def Luke Sanders by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-38, 29-28)

  • NBA: Celtics G Marcus Smart suspended for threatening an official

    Smart drew a technical foul during Boston's loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.

  • Eddie Hearn talks Canelo-Saunders, Fury-Joshua, Triller and more

    Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole spoke to chairman of Matchroom Sport Eddie Hearn about the upcoming title unification bout between Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders, how the Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua fight is coming together and what he thinks of Triller's foray into the boxing realm.

  • Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix canceled for second straight year due to COVID-19

    The race won't be held in Quebec because of concern about increased COVID-19 cases.

  • NBA officials admit Zion Williamson was fouled on controversial block by Nikola Jokic

    Nikola Jokic fouled Zion Williamson on a game-tying dunk attempt.

  • Golf: Tavatanakit hopes to impress in Singapore as LPGA Tour returns to Asia

    The 13th edition of the tournament, which has been dubbed "Asia's major", will take place at Singapore's Sentosa Golf Club with 69 players from 18 nations, including 22 different major winners, competing for a share of $1.6 million on offer. ANA Inspiration winner Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand will make her debut in the no-cut event, which was among a host of tournaments that were not held last year due to the pandemic.

  • UFC on ESPN 23 bonuses: Jiri Prochazka double-dips for $100,000

    The UFC handed out four $50,000 bonuses after UFC on ESPN 23 on Saturday in Las Vegas – including a double-dip for Prochazka.

  • Lillard, Blazers pull away from Nets, stay unbeaten on trip

    NEW YORK (AP) Damian Lillard pulled up from deep and then did it again, looking strong in what he says may be his toughest season physically. Maybe he's feeling good enough to carry the Trail Blazers out of an unwanted spot in the standings. Lillard had 32 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, and the Trail Blazers beat the Brooklyn Nets 128-109 on Friday night to remain unbeaten halfway through an important road trip.

  • CG: NYM@PHI - 5/1/21

    Condensed Game: Michael Conforto's home run lifts Mets over Phillies, 5-4

  • NFL-Jaguars select quarterback Lawrence with top pick in quarterback-stacked NFL Draft

    (Reuters) -The Jacksonville Jaguars selected quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first pick of the NFL Draft on Thursday in Cleveland, Ohio, as fans were welcomed back to the event a year after COVID-19 forced it to go a virtual format. The 21-year-old Lawrence, who finished as runner-up in voting for the Heisman Trophy awarded to college football's most outstanding player, was the consensus top pick for the struggling Jaguars, which went 1-and-15 last season. "I'm going to put the work in, I'm going to do what it takes," Lawrence, who led Clemson to three straight ACC championship titles, told reporters.

  • Lions GM Brad Holmes looks to have sniped a player from the Eagles

    The Detroit Lions have endured players getting sniped before their pick in the draft, but GM Brad Holmes might've done it himself

  • Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic to renew rivalry when Mavericks visit Warriors

    Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic continue what has turned into a very entertaining budding rivalry when the Golden State Warriors host the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night in San Francisco. The Warriors (31-30) will take a four-game home winning streak into the matchup, but hold no home-court advantage over a Mavericks team (33-27) that has recorded one-sided victories in its last three visits to the San Francisco Bay Area, including 141-121 and 124-97 cakewalks in Chase Center last season. The clubs have met twice this season, both times in Dallas, where they split a high-scoring three-day, two-game sequence.