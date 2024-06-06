Crowe brothers secure Sidecar TT double

Ryan and Callum Crowe made it a double in the Isle of Man TT Sidecar by triumphing with a 120mph lap on their final circuit.

The brothers from Jurby, who won Saturday's first race, claimed victory ahead of 14-time TT champion Ben Birchall and new passenger Keven Rousseau, who finished the reduced two-lap race 20 seconds behind.

There was a first podium place since 2017 for 17-time race winner Dave Molyneux, who finished third, alongside newcomer Jake Roberts, one minute and 13 seconds back.

The result meant Manx competitors took four of the six spots on the Sidecar podium, with Molyneux and Roberts also hailing from the isle.

Already reduced to two laps due to rain disruption earlier in the week, the race had to be restarted after a red-flag incident involving the outfit of Todd Ellis and Emmanuelle Clement.

With both pairings riding Honda machinery, the Crowe brothers built up a 4.7-second lead on Birchall and Rousseau by Glen Helen on the first lap, stretching it to seven seconds by Ramsey.

Despite a fightback from Mansfield-based Birchall and his new French passenger, the gap increased by a further two seconds by the end of the opening lap.

Molyneux and Roberts slotted into third place a further 35 seconds back following an early battle with the pairings of Lewis Blackstock and Patrick Rosney and Alan Founds and Rhys Gibbons on lap one.

But a time credit awarded to Founds and Gibbons, whose outfit was black-flagged part-way through the lap, saw them slot into fourth behind Molyneux and Roberts early on lap two.

Putting in a dominant second circuit, the Crowe brothers upped the pace as they overhauled Birchall and Rousseau to the lead on the road and 21 seconds ahead by the Bungalow.

That push saw the brothers put in their first 120mph lap on the 37.73-mile (60km) Mountain Course, finishing the circuit in 18 minutes 48.747 seconds.

Molyneux and Roberts, mounted on Kawasaki machinery, followed more than a minute behind as the Manx pair managed to pull away from Founds and Gibbons and Blackstock and Rosney – both on Yamaha outfits.

The uncle and nephew pairing of Founds and Gibbons took fourth place, six seconds back on Molyneux but four ahead of Blackstock.

Ryan Crowe described it as a "mega race" to be part of, adding: "We had one target really and it was to finish first.

"We've tried 100% of our effort every single year we've done the TT, it's just this year we've really put our hands deep in our pockets to get the equal machinery and look where it's put us.

"Two wins and 120mph, can't beat that, can you?"

Passenger Callum said he knew his brother was on "good pace" from the start of the race.

"I mean today it was like he [Ryan] was possessed by something, the way he was driving to Glen Helen was unreal," he added.

The pairings of Steve and Matthew Ramsden, John and James Saunders, Wayne Lockey and Matthew Rostron, and newcomer Robert Dawson and Matthew Sims made up the rest of the top 10 positions in the race.

More on this story

Related internet links