Crowdsofts: Let the Rapidly Growing Crowdfunding Sector Elevate Your Business

Starting a crowdfunding business is now easier than ever with a white label crowdlending platform from Crowdsofts.

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / In the light of the current FinTech trends, Crowdsofts is offering an IT solution for those who want to start a crowdlending business without huge investment into creating expensive peer-to-peer lending technology, as well as those who need their funding made automatic and effective, avoiding the need to reach each out to each investor individually. The company builds crowdfunding software that offers full, end-to-end intelligent automation of the entire peer-to-peer lending process. Whether it is lending to people, businesses, or finding a property, the software is able to handle any type of crowdfunding service. It is flexible and adaptable to almost any business model.

Crowdfunding represents a new, technology-driven part of the world of finance that is rapidly gaining in popularity as it gives entrepreneurs great opportunities to get their businesses running. The current rate of growth is progressing at a CAGR of 15%. It will continue to evolve as a global phenomenon, tripling in market size by 2025.

With traditional sources of business funding becoming scarcer, crowdfunding has become a great alternative source for raising capital - if the business idea is great and there is a proper plan, a huge number of people will be ready to invest in it.

Moreover, unlike applying for a bank loan, which involves a lot of paperwork and high costs of acquiring the funds, setting up a crowdfunding campaign is an extremely easy and cost-effective process. Another great thing about crowdfunding is it is a low risk for investors as the money is collected from multitudes of individuals.

However, developing a crowdfunding platform requires hiring experienced and expensive programming and security specialists as well as high-end quality experts that have a broad knowledge of both the technical and financial sectors. On average, companies spend at least EUR 100,000 to build a market-ready crowdfunding platform that has basic functionalities and partial automation. Moreover, there are also permits and licenses that must be authorized by local institutions in order to launch the platform.

The idea of Crowdsofts technology, which has been in development for over 3 years, came from the experience of building from scratch Nordstreet crowdfunding platform. In addition to that, the team has started receiving inquiries from new and existing businesses, who need to create a crowdlending platform or automate their projects' funding process. The platform finances various business loans as collateral for existing real estate. Nordstreet's success speaks for itself: there have been many real estate developers and businesses being able to easily and quickly raise funds for the implementation of their projects. According to the company's statistics, since the founding of Nordstreet in 2018, it has financed 255 business loans, having EUR 18 375 035 total money lent for the projects in 7 countries.

The CEO of Nordstreet, Tadas Budrikis, understands that, back in the days, renting out an advanced crowdfunding as well as crowdlending platform, such as Crowdsofts, would have made it much easier for his team to start the business in terms of human resources, time, and money.

“Crowdfunding is a new and effective tool to finance various projects, avoiding long and exhausting communication with banks. As experience has shown, it is 10 times cheaper to rent the specialized software to launch your crowdfunding platform in less than 2 months,” says Tadas Budrikis.

By outsourcing Crowdsofts, an entrepreneur can now focus solely on sales and marketing efforts. Crowdsofts is already developed with excellent features that will help a business to thrive. In addition, the dedicated support team will make sure the software is up to date and will answer in a timely manner to any inquiries about its usage and solve issues that may arise. Furthermore, Crowdsofts can personalize the look of the software according to the provided design specifications.

Moreover, Crowdsofts can also serve as a reliable financial platform for companies in sectors like green energy, technology, agriculture, SMEs, real estate, art, and many others. Almost any business can benefit from crowdfunding or crowdlending process, it's just the question of how to adapt the tools.

