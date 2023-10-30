Crowds of Protesters Rally in Las Vegas in Support of Israel

Crowds of protesters rallied in support of Israel outside Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, on the night of Sunday, October 29.

This footage, filmed by Brendan Gutenschwager, shows demonstrators waving US and Israeli flags as others held posters of kidnapped Israelis. In another clip the crowd can be heard singing along to the Israeli national anthem.

In a post on X Gutenschwager said the protesters were “calling for the release of hostages taken by Hamas… The rally included signs reading “Bring Them Home Now” and empty strollers with images of kidnapped Israeli children”.

According to local news reports the protest was organized by the Israeli-American Council. Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful