Crowds Line Dublin Street For Parade Ahead of Notre Dame Football Game Against Navy

Crowds cheered and watched the US Naval Academy Midshipmen and University of Notre Dame bands march through Dublin on Saturday, August 26, ahead of the football game later that day.

The game between Notre Dame’s “Fighting Irish” and Navy was due to take place at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, and was part of the Air Lingus College Football Series in Dublin.

An estimated 40,000 Americans could be in Ireland’s capital for the game, US Ambassador Claire Cronin told reporters on Friday.

Video filmed by Instagram user @dcx.hrl shows the parade down Dublin’s Dame Street, which was temporarily renamed “Notre Dame” Street for the weekend. Credit: dcx.hrl via Storyful