Crowds Flee as Las Vegas University Shooting Leaves Three Dead

At least three people were killed and a fourth critically injured after a shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) on Wednesday, December 6, police said.

Police added that the suspect had also been found dead.

The first gunshots were reported shortly before 12 pm in Beam Hall, where a business school is located, according to UNLV officials. About 30 minutes later, police responded to additional gunshots in the Student Union building, they said.

Writing on X, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman called the shooting “tragic and heartbreaking.”

By Wednesday evening, police did not release details about the victims, the suspect or a possible motive.

Footage filmed by X user @tiannarandle shows groups of people running from campus across a highway on Wednesday afternoon. Credit: @tiannarandle via Storyful