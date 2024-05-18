Crowds expected in Glasgow as Celtic fans mark title win

Goalkeeper Joe Hart carried the trophy into Celtic Park ahead of the match against St Mirren [Reuters]

Celtic fans are preparing to celebrate in Glasgow as the club marks their third successive Scottish Premiership title.

The trophy arrived at Celtic Park - carried by goalkeeper Joe Hart - to cheers from fans ahead of their match against St Mirren.

Glasgow city council said while celebrations are to be "savoured", they urge supporters to "respect the city" during the celebrations following littering and anti-social behaviour last year.

Police Scotland said they will have proportionate policing in place to maintain public safety and minimise disruption.

Celtic fans - pictured here from earlier this month ahead of the team's match against Rangers - have been asked to "respect the city" while celebrating today [BBC]

Writing on the social media site X, Glasgow city council said: "Glasgow is a football city - and proud to be home to some of the biggest teams in the game.

"Fans support their club, whatever the result - and when they win, celebrations are to be savoured. However, when things get out of hand there can be a negative impact on other Glaswegians and for visitors to our city.

"In recent year many people have felt uncomfortable and even unsafe when supporters have congregated in places like Trongate or George Square to celebrate.

"Residents and businesses have had to deal with the aftermath of littering, vandalism and other antisocial behaviour once the crowds have headed home.

"As this season reaches its conclusion over the next two weekends, we want everyone to be able to celebrate safely, responsibly and with consideration for others.

"Whoever you support, whatever the results - enjoy yourself but please respect the city."

In 2023, Celtic fans gathered at Glasgow Cross to celebrate the Premiership trophy win.

A spokesperson for the council said staff had to work "through the night" to clean up litter and repair broken street signs which had resulted in last minute road closures.

Three people were seriously assaulted during the celebrations with a 31-year-old man being taken to hospital in serious condition.

Police Scotland warned Glasgow city centre is likely to be busier on Saturday as fans gather in the city to celebrate Celtic's title win.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said:

"We're working closely with partners and will have a proportionate policing plan in place to maintain public safety and minimise disruption to the community."