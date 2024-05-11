Crowder Takes Down St. Louis CC 9-1 for Spot in Region 16 Championship Game

JOPLIN, MO – Crowder baseball took down St. Louis Community College for a spot in the region 16 championship game.

Landon Grigg dominated on the mound for the Roughriders, going seven innings, striking out five batters, and only allowing one run in the contest.

Crowder’s bats came alive early on, courtesy of a 2-for-4 day from Kolton Reynolds and a 2-for-3 day from Cole Kitchens. Each hitter would hit a home run, and pick up three RBIs on the day. The Roughriders would end up winning the game 9-1 via run rule in the seventh inning.

Up next, Crowder will play Jefferson College in the region 16 championship game on Saturday, May 11th at 12 p.m.

