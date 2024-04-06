Crowder Splits Doubleheader Against Jefferson College

NEOSHO, MO – Crowder split a doubleheader against Jefferson College on Friday afternoon.

In game one, trailing 4-1, Jason Avila hit a grand slam in the bottom half of the third inning. The home run would give the Roughriders a 5-4 lead, but Jefferson College would respond with a four-run fourth inning. Now trailing 8-5, Crowder would get a run back thanks to an Ashton Graff-Rowe single, but the Roughriders would fall in game one 8-6.

Crowder would win game two 10-4, and move to 31-10 on the year. Up next, Crowder will face Jefferson in another doubleheader on Saturday, April 6th at 12 p.m.

