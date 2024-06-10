Crowder Sophomores Kolton Reynolds & Joey Morton Earn NJCAA Division I All-American Honors

NEOSHO, MO — The NJCAA announced their 2024 Division I Baseball All-Americans and sophomores Kolton Reynolds & Joey Morton earned All-American honors for their performances this season.

Reynolds was named a 2nd Team All-American for Outfielder.

He had a big season for the Roughriders, he racked up 10 home-runs to go with 68 RBI’s, while reeling in 86. He also hit with a .369 batting average and a .475 on base-percentage.

Reynolds played in 62 games this season for Crowder. Next up, for Reynolds, he is committed to join the Arkansas Razorbacks Baseball team.

And for Morton, he earned himself Honorable Mention All-American honors for Infielder.

The Redshirt Sophomore knocked 15 home-runs and 90 RBI’s this year in 60 games.

He’d have a .384 batting average and a .464 on-base percentage.

Morton is currently right now one of the highest rated players that is still uncommitted.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.