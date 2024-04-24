Crowder Softball Wins Game One in Doubleheader with Missouri State – West Plains

NEOSHO, MO – Crowder softball won game one in a doubleheader with Missouri State – West Plains on Tuesday.

Arene Landon-Lane would dominate at the plate with three hits and three RBI’s on the afternoon. The Grizzlies would jump out to a 2-0 lead, but Crowder would tie the game via Laynee Tapp sacrifice fly. The Roughriders would surrender three more runs, but would tie the game once again in the sixth via a Tapp RBI triple, and take the lead courtesy of an Alaura Padgett ground ball.

Crowder would add on two more runs and take the game against the Grizzlies 8-5. The Roughriders would drop game two of the series 3-5.

Up next, Crowder will travel to take on Missouri State – West Plains on Wednesday, April 24th with game one’s start time at 2 p.m. and game two at 4 p.m.

