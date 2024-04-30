Crowder Softball Sweeps St. Charles to Advance to the Region 16 Regionals

NEOSHO, MO — Crowder & St. Charles CC squared off earlier today in a best-of-3 series in the Region 16 Sub-Regionals to decide who would advance to Regionals.

Crowder is advancing and moving on after sweeping St. Charles (8-0, 6-3). They advance to the Regionals round which will be later this week.

Crowder improves to 41-19 on the season. Their opponent for the Regional is still to be determined.

Game 1 Recap — Crowder 8, St. Charles 0…

Crowder got the scoring started in the bottom of the first after Taylor Lundien drew a walk to score Mazzi Jones and Crowder took the early 1-0 lead.

A few batters later, Jasmine Myers stepped up and crushed a ball to left field to clear the bases and her 3-RBI double extended their lead lead 4-0.

On the very next batter, Brooke Beyer hit a two-run homer to left field and Crowder came out firing scoring 6 early runs in the game.

Crowder continued the scoring after Laynee Tapp scored a run on a Sac-Fly to make it 7-0.

Alaura Padgett then hit a RBI-single to make it 8-0.

Jensyn Elder was dominant in the circle as she earned the win going; 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 8 strikeouts.

Crowder only needed five innings, but they take game one over St. Charles by way of a shutout, 8-0.

Game 2 Recap — Crowder 6, St. Charles 0…

In game two both teams went scoreless through the first two innings.

In the 3rd inning, Crowder got on the scoreboard after Jones grounded out but scored a run to make it 1-0.

Roughriders got their bats going in the 4th when Jones tripled on a fly ball to right center to score two runs to push the lead to three.

Taylor Lundien singled in a RBI in the 5th inning to make it 4-0, Crowder.

Crowder continued to add on after Arene Landon-Lane doubled on a fly ball to left centerfield to score two runs to make it a 6-0 ball game.

St. Charles ended up scoring three runs, but Crowder held on for the win and earned the sweep to advance to the Region 16 Regionals.

Aubree Saporito earned the win striking out 4 batters in 5 innings and only allowed five hits and two earned runs.

Lydia Feiste picked up the save for Crowder after she struck out three batters in two innings without allowing a run and only allowed two hits.

