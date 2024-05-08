Crowder Softball Ready for Matchup with Iowa Western in Midwest District Championships

NEOSHO, MO — After coming off a Region 16 Tournament Championship last weekend, the Crowder Softball team is now preparing for the next step in their journey, the Midwest District Championship.

The Crowder Roughriders are set to square off against the Iowa Western Community College River Pirates.

It will be a best 2-of-3 series with games one and two being played on Saturday at 1 & 3 p.m. with game three being played on Sunday, if necessary.

Crowder comes into this one with a 44-19 record, while Iowa Western 23-18.

Winner of this series will advance to the 2024 NJCAA Division I Softball World Series in Oxford, Alabama.

Crowder enters the contest with a lot of confidence being winners of their last 7 games.

Can they continue their success this weekend in Iowa? We caught up with the team on what’s it’s going to take to continue that success.

Sophomore Mazzi Jones said, “I think to be successful against them, it’s going to take us a lot of good defense. They look like they can hit the ball pretty well. And I think that it’s going to be a hit-a-thon. I think that we’re going to have to go up there, hit the ball like they do. We’re going to have to play good defense like they do. We’re going to have to just be a little bit better to them”.

Sophomore Laynee Tapp said, “Being together. Playing as one. No “I” in team. Knowing that you’re playing for your whole team and not just yourself and really just having fun remembering it’s just a game at the end of the day”.

Head Coach Josh Barnes said, “Man, just obviously not making mistakes, pitching well, but really, really attacking offensively. If we can jump out off offensively and make those teams, those guys play from behind, I think that things will happen for us”.

