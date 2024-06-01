Crowder saves his best for NCAA regional

May 31—LEXINGTON, Ky. — Jack Crowder set the tone for Friday night's NCAA regional game against Indiana State from the first inning.

The Illinois ace threw just 14 pitches to set the Sycamores down in order in the bottom of the first. Something he would repeat in the second and third innings. And again in the fifth, sixth and seventh.

Crowder threw multiple pitches for strikes. Located his fastball and off-speed offerings.

Kept Indiana State off balance save for a single mistake pitch Sycamores shortstop Randal Diaz sent over the left-field wall to lead off the bottom of the fourth inning for a solo homer.

One run that ultimately didn't matter.

Illinois might not have matched its regular-season level of offensive production, but there was enough run support to back Crowder in the longest outing of his career. Drake Westcott's two-run single in the top of the third ultimately would have stood up, and the Illini knocked off Indiana State 4-1 at Kentucky Proud Park to advance in NCAA regional action.

"I threw a lot of strikes," Crowder said. The Illinois starter's 106-pitch effort included 73 thrown for strikes.

"Off-speed was working," Crowder continued. "Changeup was working. Fastball was locating in and out. Make them put it in play and let the defense work. They made a bunch of good plays behind me, and then timely runs got us a win. It feels awesome."

Illinois (35-19) will face host Kentucky at 5 p.m. Saturday. The Wildcats (41-14), who are the No. 2 team in the country, outlasted Western Michigan in Friday's first game 10-8 after leading 8-0 at one point in the game.

Big Ten saves leader Joe Glassey finished off Friday night's NCAA tournament win — the first for Illinois since 2015 — with his own 1-2-3 effort to go with Crowder's six. The Illini starter allowed just the single run on three hits, while giving up zero walks and striking out five Sycamores.

"He was in control from the start," Illinois coach Dan Hartleb said of the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Crowder, who improved to 7-2 on the season. "The other part of that I thought (interim pitching coach) Cam Hill did a great job calling the game. Then you look at the defense behind us. Just a complete game."

Champaign Central graduate Connor Milton sparked Illinois' first run-scoring rally with a one-out single in the third. Cal Hejza walked, and Camden Janik singled through the left side of the infield to load the bases for Westcott, who delivered with a two-run single into right field.

The Illini tacked on their first insurance run in the top of the eighth inning with Westcott scoring on a two-out bloop single by Brody Harding. The final insurance run came in the top of the ninth, with Milton scoring on a passed ball after leading off the inning with a walk.

Then Glassey finished off the win in the bottom half of the inning in front of a crowd of 3,620 that had plenty of fans decked out in orange and blue to see the team's first NCAA tournament win in nine years.

Friday night's win means the Illini's season will extend until at least Sunday. Beat Kentucky on Saturday night and a spot in Sunday's 5 p.m. regional title game is theirs. Lose to the Wildcats and Illinois will face either Western Michigan (32-22) or Indiana State (42-14) in an elimination game at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Either way, the Illini's weekend plans were shaped in large part by Crowder's efforts on Friday night.

"I've always prided myself in winning in tight situations and in tournament games," Hartleb said. "We went on a little bit of a lull there. Really proud of these guys, and we've got to keep it rolling. ... We've got a great crowd. It was fun to have all these people here. They've been so supportive all year. To travel here and support us again, it's awesome."