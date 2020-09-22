Crowder, Olynyk see parallels between Spoelstra, Stevens

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra gestures to his team during the second half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) -- Jae Crowder will tell anybody who asks that the Miami Heat are extremely well-prepared for whatever comes their way in the Eastern Conference finals.

He can say the same about the Boston Celtics, too.

Crowder and fellow Heat teammate Kelly Olynyk are both in the East title series for the second time. Their first time was in 2017 - when they were Boston teammates under coach Brad Stevens. And it isn't hard for Crowder to see the similarities between Stevens and Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.

''Oh, the No. 1 thing that sticks out to me is the attention to detail,'' Crowder said. ''Both coaches have preached that and pushed that with their teams, respectively. You need that at this level. You need that at this time of the year, because both teams really know exactly what they're trying to get to. It's just about the level of detail that you're doing it and how much you're imposing your will.''

The Celtics lost that 2017 series to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and neither Olynyk nor Crowder ever played for Boston again when that postseason run ended. Crowder was traded in the summer after those 2017 East finals, part of the deal that brought Kyrie Irving from Cleveland to Boston. Olynyk left Boston in the same summer, signing a three-year contract with Miami with a player option for next season tacked on as well.

Stevens remains fond of both players, and even now - with the Celtics trying to beat the Heat - he says he's happy for Olynyk and Crowder.

''I think they're both great competitors, great people,'' Stevens said. ''They impact winning. It's not a surprise they're doing it again.''

Spoelstra has a bit of familiarity with a key member of the Celtics, albeit on a different level. The Heat made a big push to sign Gordon Hayward in 2017, even getting him to visit Miami on what became a bit of a whirlwind free-agent tour that summer. Hayward ended up signing with Boston; that was largely why Miami got Olynyk that summer, because the Celtics had to rescind the qualifying offer made to him in order to help clear the space needed to sign Hayward.

''We loved the meeting with Gordon,'' Spoelstra said in 2017. ''There's a reason why we recruited him.''

All the moves have worked out for everyone involved. Most of the Celtics who were on that 2017 team aren't there now, so it's not like Olynyk and Crowder are facing off with their old team - just their former franchise.

''I mean, there's definitely similarities ... they're two of the best coaches in the league, and to be successful in this league you've got to do some of the same stuff,'' Olynyk said. ''But they do have their differences as well and that's what makes them unique and that's what makes our two teams different.''

Miami leads this year's East finals 2-1 going into Game 4 on Wednesday night.

''I think the similarity is definitely just the attention to detail that they both coach with, and they push it to their groups tremendously,'' Crowder said. ''I think that's a hell of a compliment to both coaches.''

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports