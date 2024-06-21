Crowder’s Laynee Tapp Announces to Commitment to McKendree University

NEOSHO, MO — Crowder Infielder Laynee Tapp is set to compete at the Division II level after she announced her commitment to McKendree University.

Tapp announced her commitment on Twitter/X.

I’m so excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at McKendree University!!💜 Thank you to all my friends, teammates, coaches, and family for helping me get to this point. Go bearcats!!

God is so good. pic.twitter.com/fy17h1wcK4 — Laynee Tapp (@layneetapp22) May 23, 2024

Tapp was a big contributor for Crowder after she finished the season with a.426 batting average with 7 home runs and 39 RBI’s.

She racked up 69 hits and scored 38 runs while posting a .473 on-base percentage.

Tapp was also very impressive in the field fielding a .968 fielding percentage.

Tapp helped lead Crowder to a Region 16 Tournament Championship and a 44-21 overall record.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.