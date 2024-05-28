Crowder Falls to Southern Nevada on Walk-Off in Elimination Game of the JUCO College World Series

GRAND JUNCTION, CO — The Crowder Roughriders squared off against the Southern Nevada Coyotes in an elimination game of the Division I JUCO World Series.

The Coyotes ended up winning after a RBI-single walked it off and they won 7-6.

Crowder got the scoring started in the top of the second inning after Hayden Nazarenus hit a Sac-Fly and Crowder led 1-0.

In the top of the 3rd, Joey Morton extended their lead after he hit a RBI-triple to make it 2-0 Crowder.

The Roughriders scored three runs in the 4th thanks to a Brock Bearden single that scored two runs thanks to an error and a bases loaded walk and Crowder had their biggest lead of the game 5-1.

Cole Kitchens gave Crowder their 6th run of the game on a Sac-Fly in the 6th to make it 6-2.

Southern Nevada chipped away at the lead until in the the 9th when they scored two runs to tie the game and then a third to walk it off.

Crowder finished their season with a 49-15 record.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.