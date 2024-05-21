Crowder Faculty and Staff send off the baseball team for their trip to the JUCO World Series

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Crowder Roughrider baseball team is headed to the Alpine Back NJCAA Division I World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado which will begin this Saturday.

Early Tuesday morning, in front of the Arnold Farber Builder at Crowder College faculty and staff gathered to send off the Roughrider baseball team.

Crowder punched their ticket by defeating Seminole State 11-2 and 8-2 this past weekend in a best-of-three series to claim the South Central District Championship.

This will be the fifth appearance in the World Series for the Roughriders.

Head coach Travis Lallemand spoke about what will take to win a national title.

Lallemand said, “I think we got to get 15 outs of our starters and then be able to turn into the bullpen. Offensively, it is what it is. You know, it’s it’s a tough navigate, tough lineup to navigate. So if we can if we can do what we’ve been doing offensively and we can score early, you know, if this club we’ve got to score early to separate ourselves and allow us to, you know, fill up and strike going a little bit more. We do have several, several quality arms. And like I said, once we turn it over to the back end of the bullpen, those guys have been locked down at this point.”

The Roughriders earned the fifth seed and will take on six-seed Blinn College for their first game of the World Series on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. on ESPN Plus.

