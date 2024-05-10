Crowder Downs State Fair 10-6 in Opener of Region 16 Tournament

JOPLIN, MO – Crowder baseball downed State Fair in the opener of the Region 16 tournament on Thursday afternoon.

Leadoff hitter Easton Swofford went 3-for-4 at the plate, scoring three runs. The sophomore would start the game with a leadoff double, for which Kolton Reynolds would drive him in to score in the bottom half of the first.

Crowder would lose its 1-0 lead due to a three-run home run by State Fair, but would gain it back in the later innings. Ethan Fender would drive in three runs, while Joey Morton would drive in a pair, as Crowder’s offense put up 10 runs in the 10-6 victory.

Up next, Crowder will take on St. Louis Community College on Friday, May 10th at 3 p.m. from Joe Becker Stadium.

