Crowder Dominates over Metropolitan CC, 11-0 to Take a 1-0 Series Lead

NEOSHO, MO — The Crowder Roughriders are hosting the Metropolitan Community College Wolves for the Sub-Regional round of the Region 16 Tournament.

The Roughriders dominated in game one, 11-0, in 5 innings to take a 1-0 series lead.

Crowder Baseball also celebrated Head Coach Travis Lallemand and his 800th career win!

Congratulations to @TLalle31 on win 800!! Luc and I are so proud of you!! @ABCA1945 pic.twitter.com/cheFZBIIiY — Jen Lallemand, MS, LAT (@jenlalle) May 3, 2024

The Roughriders got on the scoreboard first in the second inning when they scored two runs. They then exploded to score 7 runs in the third inning to take a 9-0 lead.

Crowder continued the offensive onslaught and scored two more in the fourth to push the led 11-0.

Jason Avila led the way for the Roughriders with 3 RBI’s. Ethan Fender also added an RBI.

Kolton Reynolds, Ashton Graff-Rowe and Sebastian Hernandez each racked up 2 RBI’s in the win.

On the mound, it was all Landon Grigg who dominated. In 5 innings pitched, he struck out 10 batters and only allowed two hits and zero earned runs.

Game 2 of the series will be tomorrow at noon. If Crowder wins, then they will advance to the Region 16 Regional Round.

