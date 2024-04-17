Crowder Dominates Fort Scott CC as Both Teams Combine for 42 Runs

NEOSHO, MO – Crowder baseball dominated Fort Scott Community College as both teams combined for 42 runs on Tuesday afternoon.

After scoring 13 runs in the first two innings, Ethan Fender would cap off the strong bottom half of the second with an RBI double to right field. Fort Scott, however, would respond in the third inning. Cord Dubrinski would plate two runs for the Greyhounds as they would cut the lead in half to 14-7. Later in the top half of the third, Joey Little would hit a three run homer to center, as Fort Scott would cut the deficit to 14-10.

Despite the strong third inning, Crowder would plate 13 more runs, and take this game at home 27-15.

Up next, Crowder will travel to Three Rivers Community College for a double header on Friday, April 19th at 1 & 4 p.m., and Fort Scott will travel to Cowley for a double header on Thursday, April 18th at 1 & 3 p.m.

