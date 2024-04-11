Crowder cruises past NEO at Joe Becker

Apr. 10—Crowder led 2-1 after three innings of baseball at Joe Becker Stadium in Joplin when the Roughriders met Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College for a night game on Tuesday.

The fourth through sixth innings were all Crowder as it tallied nine runs during that span to power to an 11-1 win.

The Roughriders got one in the first, one in the second, three in the fourth, four in the fifth and the last two in the sixth inning.

That was a big boost for the pitching staff as starter Nick Moten and reliever Ty Ridley pitched with a large lead down the stretch. Moten went six innings and held NEO to just two hits and one unearned run while walking four batters. He also struck out eight. Ridley allowed two hits in the final inning, but no runs.

The Norsemen got just four hits in the game — one each from Ty Fluet, Nate Murphy, Lance Wike and Bryan Melo.

The bottom of the lineup provided the most hits for Crowder as six hits (three apiece) came from Sebastian Hernandez and Ashton Graff-Rowe. Both scored two runs in the game as well.

Brock Bearden was 0 for 1 at the plate but drew three walks and scored on all three of those free passes. Presley Nichols provided a spark with his grand slam in the fifth inning to make it 9-1. Those four RBIs led the team. He went 2 for 4 overall.

Crowder is now 34-10 overall and 16-4 in Region 16 play.