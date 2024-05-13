Crowder baseball team wins Region 16 tournament

May 13—NEOSHO, Mo. — The Crowder College baseball team won the Region 16 tournament over the weekend.

The Roughriders beat State Fair Community College 10-6 on Thursday, St. Louis Community College 9-1 on Friday and Jefferson College 14-8 on Saturday.

They advance to the South Central District against Seminole State at Seminole, Oklahoma, this Thursday through Sunday.

The winner of the best of three series will advance to the Alpine Bank Division I National Championship in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Crowder's Kolton Reynolds, outfielder, was named Region 16 Player of the Year.

First team Region 16 players:

—Outfielder: Kolton Reynolds.

—Infielder: Joey Morton.

—Pitcher: Jackson Murry.

Second team Region 16 players:

—Outfielder: Brock Bearden.

—Infielder: Easton Swofford.

—Pitchers: Tanner Nolan and Austin Jobe.

Region 16 All-Defensive team honors were awarded to Swofford and Reynolds.

The Roughriders (47-13) are ranked eighth in NJCAA polls.