Crowder Baseball Takes Rematch Against NEO in 12-5 Win

JOPLIN, MO – Crowder baseball took the rematch at Joe Becker Stadium against NEO with a 12-5 win on Tuesday night.

Crowder jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning, but NEO would respond with three runs of its own. The Roughriders would extend their lead in the middle innings. Brock Bearden would contribute heavily to Crowder’s offense with 3 RBIs, as well as Cole Kitchens and Joey Morton.

The Roughriders would finish off the game with a four run top half of the ninth, and Crowder would end up sweeping the season series with a 12-5 win in Joplin.

Up next, Crowder will take on Neosho County on Monday, April 29th at 1 p.m. and NEO will travel to face Rose State on Friday, April 26th at 3 p.m.

