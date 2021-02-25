Crowder baseball splits twinbill

Feb. 25—WACO, Texas. — No. 6 Crowder (5-1) split the day with McLennan, falling 11-1 in Game 1 but recovered to claim a 3-2 victory in the second matchup.

MCC 11, CROWDER 1

McLennan's offense banged out 13 total hits and plated 10 runs to run-rule Crowder.

No. 2 hitter Mason Greer went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBI while Alex Lopez doubled, homered and finished with two RBI. Leadoff man Miguel Santos went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI while Benjamin Rosengard hit an RBI single and produced a sacrifice fly.

Riggs Threadgill pitched for McLennan, allowing one earned run on five hits over 3 1/3 innings. Jack Hattrup tossed 1 2/3 scoreless frames.

For Crowder, Peyton Holt and Adamo Stornello tallied four of the team's six hits with Holt driving in Josh Patrick on an RBI single.

In his first start of the season, Gage Singer gave up nine runs (six earned) on 11 hits over four innings for the Roughriders.

CROWDER 3, MCC 2

Holt produced at the plate and Dylan Carter went six strong innings to help Crowder salvage the finale.

Carter gave up two unearned runs on three hits. He struck out two batters and gave way to Cole Agemy, who fanned four over 2 2/3 shutout innings.

Breven Yarbro recorded the game's final out to notch the save.

Holt drove in all three of the Roughriders runs off a double in the third inning. Patrick, Landrey Wilkerson, Rod Criss and Ian Ortiz also collected base knocks for the Roughriders.

Crowder hosts Iowa Western in a doubleheader, starting at 1 p.m. Saturday.