Crowder Baseball Preps for South Central District Matchup with Seminole State

NEOSHO, MO – Winners of five consecutive Region 16 championships, Crowder baseball is not unfamiliar with success late in the year.

At 47-13 head coach Travis Lallemand’s group will open up play on Friday against Seminole State , the same opponent that would defeat them at the end of last year’s season. Crowder outfielder Kolton Reynolds said the Roughriders come into this game with plenty of momentum.

“Last year they ended our season,” Reynolds said.

“We’ve got a lot of momentum on our side going for us, but we’re not taking anything for granted because they’re a good ballclub. Everyone still playing is a great ballclub at this time.”

Crowder redshirt freshman outfielder Brock Bearden said despite the confidence going into the game, it will definitely be a challenge.

“It’s definitely going to be a challenge going into their place,” Bearden said.

“We just want to show up and do our thing, the same thing we’ve been doing all year long.”

Roughriders sophomore pitcher Cooper Crouch said the team has been playing their best baseball heading into the tournament.

“We’ve started to play our best baseball lately,” Crouch said.

“We struggled in the beginning, but we’re starting to play our best baseball when it matters most. It’s getting really exciting.”

Crowder head baseball coach Travis Lallemand echoed Crouch in that he said his group has to continue to keep the pace.

“You’ve got to play your best baseball at this point, and really see the offense come out strong. If you want to keep moving on, you’ve got to play well at this point.”

Crowder will face off against Seminole State on Friday, May 17th at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.