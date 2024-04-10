Crowder Baseball Explodes for 11-1 Run-Rule Victory Over NEO

JOPLIN, MO – Crowder baseball’s offense exploded in an 11-1 run-rule victory over NEO on Tuesday.

With a 2-1 lead, Crowder’s Joey Morton plated two runs via a bases loaded single in the bottom of the fourth. The Roughriders would then get four more runs courtesy of a Presley Nichols grand slam in the bottom of the fifth.

The Roughriders would add two more runs in the later innings, and close out the game with a double play in the top of the seventh.

Up next, Crowder will travel to Mineral Area College on Friday, April 12th for a double header with game one beginning at 1 p.m. NEO will travel to Seminole State at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 12th.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.