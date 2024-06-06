Crowder’s Bailey Ast Earns NFCA Division I Rawlings Softball Gold Glove Honors

LOUISVILLE, KY — The National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced their 2024 NJCAA Division I Rawlings Softball Gold Glove Award Recipients and Crowder’s Bailey Ast earned the honors.

The Crowder sophomore was named a NJCAA Division I Rawlings Softball Gold Glove Recipient for Third Base.

This past season for the Roughriders, the Nevada alum had a fielding percentage of .973 with 78 putouts and 68 assists.

Ast also had a batting average of .397 with 30 RBI’s and 27 stolen bases in 64 games played for Crowder.

The Roughriders finished the year with a 44-21 overall record along with capturing a Region 16 Championship.

Ast will now get ready for the next stage of her collegiate career as she is committed to play for the Northwest Missouri Bearcats.

