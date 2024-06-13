Crowder’s Austin Jobe Selected to USA All-Star Baseball Team of NJCAA Athletes

CHARLOTTE, NC — Crowder Right-Handed Pitcher Austin Jobe has been selected to the participate in on the USA All-Star Baseball Team of NJCAA Student Athletes.

The NJCAA & the NJCAA Baseball Coaches Association announced their official rosters with Jobe slated as a pitcher.

The team features 24 student-athletes who competed for 16 NJCAA programs in 2024.

This USA team is set to compete in the upcoming Baseball Week Haarlem which will be held from July 12th through the 19th in Haarlem, Netherlands.

Jobe has an impressive season for the Roughriders going 6-2 on the year in 22 appearances and earned one save.

In 56,2 innings pitched, Jobe struck out 58 batters and posted a 3.97 ERA.

Certainly a great opportunity for Jobe to represent Crowder College and Team USA.

