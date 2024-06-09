Crowder’s Arene Landon-Lane Earns NJCAA Third Team All-American Honors

NEOSHO, MO — The NJCAA announced their All-Americans for Softball and Crowder freshman Arene Landon-Lane was named a NJCAA 3rd Team All-American Infielder.

Landon-Lane was a major contributor for the Roughriders this season hitting with a .425 batting average with 6 home-runs and 59 RBI’s as well as 21 stolen bases.

She also racked up 91 hits with a .477 on base percentage and a .617 slugging percentage.

Defensively, Landon-Lane had a 106 putouts with 88 assists and a .933 fielding percentage.

She played in all 65 games for Crowder, while helping lead them to a 44-21 record and a Region 16 Tournament Championship.

All-America selections are made by the NJCAA Division I Softball Committee.

