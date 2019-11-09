Crowd surfing and field storming: Gophers celebrate victory over Penn State

Minnesota will party like it’s 1904 long into Saturday night.

With the undefeated No. 17 Gophers knocking off No. 4 Penn State in the most exciting game played at TCF Bank stadium, Minnesota is 9-0 for the first time in 115 years. That year it was named a co-national champion with Michigan and Penn.

Things may play out a bit differently in 2019 — thank you, College Football Playoff — but no one will be able to take away the flood of euphoria washing over Dinkytown as the Gophers look to build off the signature win of the P.J. Fleck era.

Here are some of the best reactions to Minnesota’s statement on Saturday:

P.J. Fleck gave a game ball to the state of Minnesota, saying he hopes the school president gives it to the governor. The Gophers are 9-0 for the first time since 1904. pic.twitter.com/YXIqvmnehm — Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) November 9, 2019

TCF Bank Stadium played "The Lion Sleeps Tonight" after that Minnesota win. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 9, 2019

PANDEMONIUM on the field after Minnesota Gophers beat Penn State 31-26. #gopherfootball #PennStateFootball pic.twitter.com/iwiBEcFFlJ — Mark Vancleave 📰🎥 (@MDVancleave) November 9, 2019

Maroon and Gold as far as the eye can see 👀 pic.twitter.com/8xZgtnjmb3 — Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) November 9, 2019

You know it’s a big deal when The Nature Boy himself gets online.

So Proud Of My Alma Mater And All My Friends That Played At @GopherFootball. I Never Played A Down, But I Couldn’t Be Prouder Of You. @PennStateFball And The @AP, Don’t Ever Question The Naitch Again!!! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/C4Ljx7ruSq — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) November 9, 2019

Of course, no one had a better day than Fleck, the Gophers’ coach who signed a seven-year contract extension with Minnesota at the start of the week, and ended the day by crowd-surfing atop his players in the locker room.

P.J. Fleck crowd surfed in the locker room after @GopherFootball's upset vs. No. 4 Penn State 🌊 pic.twitter.com/ZR5u4W9zc6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 9, 2019

"Row The Boat, Ski U Mah, Go Gophers!" - PJ Fleck pic.twitter.com/BUFS9nx4RP — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 9, 2019

