Crowd Packs Michigan Theater for Pro-Palestinian Rally

Hundreds of people packed a theater in Dearborn, Michigan, for a pro-Palestinian rally on Tuesday night, October 10, as Israel continued its response in Gaza to Hamas’s weekend attack.

Footage here shows a packed auditorium at the Ford Community Center for Performing Arts in Dearborn, which has the highest per capita Muslim population in the United States.

The rally was addressed by Amer Zahr, president of the New Generation for Palestine. David Finkel, of Jewish Voice for Peace, also spoke. Finkel said there could be no solution to Israeli-Palestinian conflict without “equal rights, equal justice and equal security for Palestinians and Israelis”. Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful