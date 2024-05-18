'Crowd was elite,' Ryan Prager boasts about 12th Man after win vs. No. 2 Arkansas

The No. 4 Texas A&M baseball team was able to defeat No. 2 Arkansas 1-0 on Thursday night in an 11-inning pitchers' duel thanks to sophomore Ryan Prager.

The left-handed star may have earned a no-decision but he kept the Aggies in the game. Prager pitched 7.0 scoreless frames and allowed 5 hits and 1 walk with 9 strikeouts on 101 pitches. After the win, he spoke to the media.

"It felt normal like another game. The outside noise is what it is. I thought it was great, one, that we got the game in first," Prager recalled. "Then second, I thought for the weather and everything, we were all sitting here at 5 o'clock not knowing what the crowd was going to look like. People were probably going to be at home just watching from their couch.

"I thought the crowd was elite and that might even be an understatement. I don't know if I can say enough good words about them tonight because normally I can't really hear them or tell when I'm on the mound. But in the first I could tell they were with me all night long and they were with this team all night long through the last pitch."

