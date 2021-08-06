Crossville welcomes Whisper Aero

Heather Mullinix, Crossville Chronicle, Tenn.
·7 min read

Aug. 5—Mark Moore is bringing Silicon Valley to the Cumberland Plateau, with the headquarters for tech startup Whisper Aero located in Crossville.

Moore, the CEO of the new company, and his team of engineers and researchers are working toward a solution for the next challenge in the emerging electronic vertical take-off and landing passenger aircraft — the noise of the engines.

"Right now, electric aircraft all have propellers and are relatively slow. Our technology lets these aircraft be really efficient, but be much faster and much quieter," Moore explained.

That's key for the technology to reach the second generation of electric aviation, he said.

Moore says the past six months have brought incredible success for the company.

"We're already actively testing the new electric propulsers," he said. "Not everything is always going to go our way, but if you don't hit bumps in the road, you aren't being audacious enough. But so far, it's been a magical experience here in Crossville."

Moore worked at NASA for 32 years, with the last 10 years working on the technology that eVTOL aircraft use for flight: Distributed Electric Propulsion. After NASA, he co-founded Uber Elevate, which was working toward aerial ride sharing, or "air taxis."

When Elevate sold to Joby in 2020, Moore began putting his new venture in place. He and Ian Villa, the company chief operations officer, started raising capital for the new company. About $3.5 billion has been invested in electric aviation to develop the technology, Moore said, with some companies ready to certify the first generation of eVTOLs aircraft.

"The next wave of technology that will be implemented will be our wave of technology," Moore said.

Some of his team worked with him at NASA. Others joined Moore after leaving Elevate.

"Every time, I started really small with tiny teams. So far, every time, they've grown to make a big, big difference. I'm counting on Whisper Aero to do that so that," Moore said.

As eVTOLs begin to come onto the market, Moore believes it's possible for people to live in rural communities without sacrificing professional opportunities available in larger cities.

"What we're trying to enable with these technologies is that people don't have to live in the big cities anymore," Moore said. "These new transportation solutions that are fast, accessible and community friendly will connect these cities to smaller, more rural areas that have, in my mind, a much higher quality of life."

For example, commuting to Knoxville requires at least an hour drive each way. That time is reduced to about 15 minutes by air.

There are more than 5,000 public use airports, like Crossville Memorial Airport, across the country, Moore said. Right now, those facilities are underutilized. The eVTOL technology could turn those airports into transportation hubs.

"It's a vibrant opportunity to create transportation networks that connect the bigger cities to the higher quality of life rural areas that we have here," he said.

While the company is focused on the aviation field, it's technology also has applications in the industrial, consumer and military markets — all focused on creating quieter environments.

The desire for a high quality of life drew Moore to Crossville. He liked to explore when he had to travel for work. One of those trips brought him to Tennessee and to Crossville.

"I saw Mariner's Point," he said, referring to the former resort property on Lake Holiday in Crossville. The property was distressed and being sold at auction. But Moore saw beyond its current condition, envisioning a technology campus that would allow the engineers to focus on a breakthrough technology.

"And, at the same time, they would have this fantastic quality of life," Moore said. "We've got canoes, a beach, tennis courts. It's such a unique opportunity."

Moore said the community has been welcoming to him, his family and his company.

"As a small company, this means a lot. Who shows up in the beginning means everything — it's make or break," Moore said during a reception at Crossville Memorial Airport Tuesday afternoon. "We couldn't feel more welcome."

Crossville Mayor James Mayberry said, "We are thrilled to have Whisper Aero developing this pioneering technology here in Crossville."

Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster added, "It's exciting to see someone who sees Crossville and Cumberland County the way Mayor Mayberry and I and a lot of the people who live here do. We're looking forward to a great partnership with you for many years to come."

One of the keys to the company's ability to locate in Crossville was access to high-speed broadband internet. The city of Crossville partnered with Ben Lomand Communications on a project to expand fiber internet access to an area that did not have reliable high-speed internet access.

"They were fantastic to deal with," Moore said.

The city paid $27,500 toward the project, and Ben Lomand Connect covered the remaining 60% of the project cost. Funding came from the city's hotel-motel tax revenue, which is earmarked for economic and tourist development projects.

"The quality of life differential is something I never want to give up. The more I can help provide great opportunities for jobs where there is this kind of quality of life, I feel good about that," Moore said.

He's eager to be a partner in the community, such as participating in the Crossville Memorial Airport Fly-In and Open House, set for October.

To date, Moore said Whisper Aero has attracted more than $7.5 million in investments and, thanks to contracts with the U.S. Air Force, has capital of about $10 million.

"Typically aerospace technologies start with Department of Defense application and then move into the commercial sector. We're following that model while also bringing in some of the Silicon Valley mindset where we've been able to bring in a significant amount of money to have a jumpstart and quickly accelerate to get our technology to products," Moore said.

Whisper Aero currently has 12 employees, but Moore said they are looking to double that number quickly. Several positions are currently advertised via the company website, https://www.whisper.aero, including engineering and technician positions.

As Moore spoke to the crowd gathered in the airport hangar, he noted Tennessee Technological University President Phil Odom was among the group.

"We've got to talk," Moore said. "We've got to get nine more engineers here as quickly as possible."

The company hopes to employ about 50 people within the next five years, with economic incentives offered by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

Gov. Bill Lee said in a press release Tuesday, "Whisper Aero is at the forefront of development in the electric aerospace, and I am confident that this emerging company will find all it needs for success in Cumberland County. I welcome this forward-thinking company to Tennessee as it develops the next generation of electric air propulsion systems."

Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, who represents Cumberland County, added, "I appreciate Governor Lee, TNECD, Senator Paul Bailey and all of our local leaders for their partnership securing Whisper Aero's commitment to Crossville and Cumberland County. This is an exciting day for our community and the Upper Cumberland region. These high-quality jobs are a testament to the pro-business environments that our local and state governments have created across Tennessee."

Bailey, who attended the reception, said, "We are thrilled to see Tennessee-based Whisper Aero select Crossville for this jobs investment. Cumberland County has a strong workforce ready to serve any industry's needs, and these new high-quality jobs help in our efforts to continue to build a skilled talent pipeline. We thank Whisper Aero for investing here and look forward to much success in the future."

Heather Mullinix is editor of the Crossville Chronicle. She covers schools and education in Cumberland County. She may be reached at hmullinix@crossville-chronicle.com.

Recommended Stories

  • What happens when you allow hundreds of snake hunters in the Everglades? You get a winner

    We have a winner! And it wasn’t the python.

  • Fire destroys cabin of New Hampshire man forced out of woods

    For almost three decades, 81-year-old David Lidstone has lived in the woods of New Hampshire along the Merrimack River in a small cabin adorned with solar panels. Lidstone, or “River Dave” as he’s known by boaters and kayakers, was jailed July 15 on a civil contempt sanction. Lidstone is accused of squatting for 27 years in the cabin on private property in Canterbury.

  • Toll Brothers Introduces New Luxury Home Designs in La Quinta

    New Luxury Gated Community is Adjacent to PGA WEST Stone Creek Ranch features lush landscaping and a tranquil pond system that runs throughout the community | Toll Brothers Toll Brothers Stone Creek Ranch community home designs will range from 2,800-4,000 sq. ft. La Quinta, Calif., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Stone Creek Ranch, a private gated community of luxury single- and two-s

  • Atlantic Ocean currents weaken, signalling big weather changes - study

    The Atlantic Ocean's current system, an engine of the Northern Hemsiphere's climate, could be weakening to such an extent that it could soon bring big changes to the world's weather, a scientific study said on Thursday. The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) is a large system of ocean currents which transports warm water from the tropics northwards into the North Atlantic. Climate models have shown that the AMOC is at its weakest in more than a 1,000 years.

  • Climate Change Could Shut Down A Vital Ocean Current, Study Finds

    Its collapse would trigger severe and potentially irreversible consequences around the world.

  • Why Clean Energy Funds Could Still Have a High Carbon Footprint

    A sustainable fund can still carry hidden ESG risks or even potentially have a higher-than-expected carbon footprint, according to Morningstar.

  • California's Dixie Fire explodes, forcing more evacuations

    The Dixie Fire, California's largest wildfire, exploded in size overnight as weather conditions worsened, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate.

  • Earth's energy budget is out of balance – here's how it's warming the climate

    The Sun over Earth, seen from the International Space Station. NASA, CC BY-NCYou probably remember your grade school science teachers explaining that energy can neither be created nor destroyed. That’s a fundamental property of the universe. Energy can be transformed, however. When the Sun’s rays reach Earth, they are transformed into random motions of molecules that you feel as heat. At the same time, Earth and the atmosphere are sending radiation back into space. The balance between the incomi

  • The World Has Been On Fire For the Past Month. Here's What It Looks Like

    Photos of the many countries across the northern hemisphere this summer experiencing the worst wildfires in years of recorded history

  • Fire engulfs Northern California town, leveling businesses

    California’s largest wildfire has leveled much of the downtown and some surrounding homes in a small Northern California mountain community. The Dixie Fire tore through the Greenville on Wednesday evening, destroying businesses and homes as the sky was cast in an orange glow. “If you are still in the Greenville area, you are in imminent danger and you MUST leave now!!” the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook earlier Wednesday.

  • Texas water park chemical leak blamed on filtration system

    A Texas water park says a chemical exposure that sent dozens of people to hospitals was caused by “improper installation” of a water filtration system. Six Flags officials said Wednesday that a third-party service company improperly installed the system at Hurricane Harbor Splashtown, causing pool-sanitizing chemicals to be released in an outdoor kiddie pool area on July 17. “We have determined that the vapor release involved a low-level mixture of the pool-sanitizing chemicals which was discharged from the bottom of the pool through the water filtration system,” said Jason Freeman, Six Flags Vice President of Safety.

  • 'Running out of options': California resorts to water cutoffs as drought worsens

    California resorts to unprecedented water cutoffs as drought worsens. How bad is it?

  • A year after massive Beirut blast and Lebanon's people - and animals - are worse off

    If the maxim is true that society can be judged by how it treats its animals, some in Lebanon point to zoos as symbolic of the country's collapse.

  • Emperor penguin could be listed as endangered species

    Climate change threatens emperor penguins with extinctionThe U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has proposedto list the birds as a threatened speciesEmperor penguins breed on sea iceand are vulnerable to melting ice caused by rising temperaturesThere are approximately 61 breeding colonies along the coastline of Antarcticawith around 280,000 breeding pairsThe population is likely to plummet up to 47% by 2050Source: Fish and Wildlife Service's news release

  • Massive California blaze levels town, threatens others as it burns out of control

    The small Sierra town of Greenville, California, was heavily damaged on Wednesday night into early Thursday as the Dixie Fire surged northward amid high winds, extremely dry air and hot temperatures. The latest: The Dixie Fire, California's biggest blaze, continued to threaten communities in Plumas County into Thursday afternoon, as more mandatory evacuation orders were issued.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Plumas County Sh

  • After decades in woods, New Hampshire man forced from cabin

    For 27 years, 81-year-old David Lidstone has lived in the woods of New Hampshire along the Merrimack River in a small, solar-paneled cabin, growing his food, cutting his firewood, and tending to his cat and chickens

  • This Is the Richest Town in Your State, According to Data

    When you think of parts of the country with the most top 10-percenters, you probably picture bustling metropolises like New York, Chicago, or Los Angeles; but not only are these not the wealthiest towns in the country, they're not even the wealthiest in their respective states, according to a 2021 report from GOBankingRates. The financial website crunched the numbers in all 50 states to discover which town in each is the richest. To do so, they looked at all the towns or cities in each state wit

  • A big mess is coming to Des Moines' MLK Parkway

    Downtown Des Moines is going to look much different next year, due in part to a $29 million sewer project through much of MLK Parkway.What's happening: The city is starting to alert nearby businesses and city event planners about the DSM Metropolitan Wastewater Reclamation Authority (WRA) project, which is slated to get underway in the coming months.Why it matters: Construction will close some of downtown DSM's busiest streets for almost a year."This is going to be very disruptive and you're goi

  • "Our biggest nightmare": Dixie Fire destroys much of northern California town

    Officials in the northern California town of Greenville on Thursday said they were at a loss for words to describe the widespread destruction left by the massive Dixie Fire, which razed businesses and homes Wednesday night. What they're saying: "Our beloved small town of Greenville, CA faced our biggest nightmare," Plumas County Supervisor Kevin Goss wrote on Facebook. "Our historical buildings, families homes, small businesses, and our children's schools are completely lost." Stay on top of the

  • 16 killed by lightning on way to wedding party in Bangladesh

    Lightning killed at least 16 people who were traveling to a wedding party in western Bangladesh and injured several others, including the groom, an official said.. Local government official Sakib Al-Rabby said the bride was not with the group when the incident occurred Wednesday in Shibganj in Chapainawabganj district. The area is about 245 kilometers (150 miles) northwest of Dhaka.