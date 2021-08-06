Crossville welcomes Whisper Aero

Aug. 5—Mark Moore is bringing Silicon Valley to the Cumberland Plateau, with the headquarters for tech startup Whisper Aero located in Crossville.

Moore, the CEO of the new company, and his team of engineers and researchers are working toward a solution for the next challenge in the emerging electronic vertical take-off and landing passenger aircraft — the noise of the engines.

"Right now, electric aircraft all have propellers and are relatively slow. Our technology lets these aircraft be really efficient, but be much faster and much quieter," Moore explained.

That's key for the technology to reach the second generation of electric aviation, he said.

Moore says the past six months have brought incredible success for the company.

"We're already actively testing the new electric propulsers," he said. "Not everything is always going to go our way, but if you don't hit bumps in the road, you aren't being audacious enough. But so far, it's been a magical experience here in Crossville."

Moore worked at NASA for 32 years, with the last 10 years working on the technology that eVTOL aircraft use for flight: Distributed Electric Propulsion. After NASA, he co-founded Uber Elevate, which was working toward aerial ride sharing, or "air taxis."

When Elevate sold to Joby in 2020, Moore began putting his new venture in place. He and Ian Villa, the company chief operations officer, started raising capital for the new company. About $3.5 billion has been invested in electric aviation to develop the technology, Moore said, with some companies ready to certify the first generation of eVTOLs aircraft.

"The next wave of technology that will be implemented will be our wave of technology," Moore said.

Some of his team worked with him at NASA. Others joined Moore after leaving Elevate.

"Every time, I started really small with tiny teams. So far, every time, they've grown to make a big, big difference. I'm counting on Whisper Aero to do that so that," Moore said.

Story continues

As eVTOLs begin to come onto the market, Moore believes it's possible for people to live in rural communities without sacrificing professional opportunities available in larger cities.

"What we're trying to enable with these technologies is that people don't have to live in the big cities anymore," Moore said. "These new transportation solutions that are fast, accessible and community friendly will connect these cities to smaller, more rural areas that have, in my mind, a much higher quality of life."

For example, commuting to Knoxville requires at least an hour drive each way. That time is reduced to about 15 minutes by air.

There are more than 5,000 public use airports, like Crossville Memorial Airport, across the country, Moore said. Right now, those facilities are underutilized. The eVTOL technology could turn those airports into transportation hubs.

"It's a vibrant opportunity to create transportation networks that connect the bigger cities to the higher quality of life rural areas that we have here," he said.

While the company is focused on the aviation field, it's technology also has applications in the industrial, consumer and military markets — all focused on creating quieter environments.

The desire for a high quality of life drew Moore to Crossville. He liked to explore when he had to travel for work. One of those trips brought him to Tennessee and to Crossville.

"I saw Mariner's Point," he said, referring to the former resort property on Lake Holiday in Crossville. The property was distressed and being sold at auction. But Moore saw beyond its current condition, envisioning a technology campus that would allow the engineers to focus on a breakthrough technology.

"And, at the same time, they would have this fantastic quality of life," Moore said. "We've got canoes, a beach, tennis courts. It's such a unique opportunity."

Moore said the community has been welcoming to him, his family and his company.

"As a small company, this means a lot. Who shows up in the beginning means everything — it's make or break," Moore said during a reception at Crossville Memorial Airport Tuesday afternoon. "We couldn't feel more welcome."

Crossville Mayor James Mayberry said, "We are thrilled to have Whisper Aero developing this pioneering technology here in Crossville."

Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster added, "It's exciting to see someone who sees Crossville and Cumberland County the way Mayor Mayberry and I and a lot of the people who live here do. We're looking forward to a great partnership with you for many years to come."

One of the keys to the company's ability to locate in Crossville was access to high-speed broadband internet. The city of Crossville partnered with Ben Lomand Communications on a project to expand fiber internet access to an area that did not have reliable high-speed internet access.

"They were fantastic to deal with," Moore said.

The city paid $27,500 toward the project, and Ben Lomand Connect covered the remaining 60% of the project cost. Funding came from the city's hotel-motel tax revenue, which is earmarked for economic and tourist development projects.

"The quality of life differential is something I never want to give up. The more I can help provide great opportunities for jobs where there is this kind of quality of life, I feel good about that," Moore said.

He's eager to be a partner in the community, such as participating in the Crossville Memorial Airport Fly-In and Open House, set for October.

To date, Moore said Whisper Aero has attracted more than $7.5 million in investments and, thanks to contracts with the U.S. Air Force, has capital of about $10 million.

"Typically aerospace technologies start with Department of Defense application and then move into the commercial sector. We're following that model while also bringing in some of the Silicon Valley mindset where we've been able to bring in a significant amount of money to have a jumpstart and quickly accelerate to get our technology to products," Moore said.

Whisper Aero currently has 12 employees, but Moore said they are looking to double that number quickly. Several positions are currently advertised via the company website, https://www.whisper.aero, including engineering and technician positions.

As Moore spoke to the crowd gathered in the airport hangar, he noted Tennessee Technological University President Phil Odom was among the group.

"We've got to talk," Moore said. "We've got to get nine more engineers here as quickly as possible."

The company hopes to employ about 50 people within the next five years, with economic incentives offered by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

Gov. Bill Lee said in a press release Tuesday, "Whisper Aero is at the forefront of development in the electric aerospace, and I am confident that this emerging company will find all it needs for success in Cumberland County. I welcome this forward-thinking company to Tennessee as it develops the next generation of electric air propulsion systems."

Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, who represents Cumberland County, added, "I appreciate Governor Lee, TNECD, Senator Paul Bailey and all of our local leaders for their partnership securing Whisper Aero's commitment to Crossville and Cumberland County. This is an exciting day for our community and the Upper Cumberland region. These high-quality jobs are a testament to the pro-business environments that our local and state governments have created across Tennessee."

Bailey, who attended the reception, said, "We are thrilled to see Tennessee-based Whisper Aero select Crossville for this jobs investment. Cumberland County has a strong workforce ready to serve any industry's needs, and these new high-quality jobs help in our efforts to continue to build a skilled talent pipeline. We thank Whisper Aero for investing here and look forward to much success in the future."

Heather Mullinix is editor of the Crossville Chronicle. She covers schools and education in Cumberland County. She may be reached at hmullinix@crossville-chronicle.com.