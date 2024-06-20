Crossville 8U stars finish second

Jun. 19—The Crossville 8U Softball All-Stars didn't quite reach their championship goal earlier this week when they participated in the Dixie Youth Softball District 8 Tournament in Kingston.

Coach Rebecca Lee believed she had a team with talent, both on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. In her mind, it was just a matter of going to the tournament and taking care of business.

Crossville almost made Lee's beliefs come true as the all-stars came up just short in the championship game, losing 11-3 to Harriman.

"We talked to them after the game," Lee said. "We talked to them about how amazing they did, how much hard work they put into the team. We were really proud of them."

Crossville opened the tournament with a 4-2 victory over Harriman.

The all-stars followed that with an 8-3 win over Kingston to earn a berth in the final contest.

But that's when Crossville rolled up against Harriman again and, unfortunately for local fans, fell 11-3.

"The first Harriman game was very close," Lee said. "Both teams hit the ball well and both teams played good defense.

"Harriman scored all of its runs in the first inning after that we were pretty good at getting them out one, two, three."

Against Kingston, Crossville powered the ball offensively, highlighted by a home run from Nylah Dannels. And defensively, Crossville turned several double plays on defense.

"I think there are a lot of things that this team did well during this tournament weekend," said Lee. "I think the chemistry in this team is great. They know who is going to do what. I think there was a lot of confidence coming from this team."

But Lee said it just wasn't Crossville's day in the championship matchup with Harriman.

"It was not our best game," Lee said. "We hit the ball, but we hit it right at people. And we struggled a little on defense."

By finishing second, Crossville did earn a berth in the 8U state tournament later this month. However, Lee said the team voted prior to the district tournament to not play for the state title if they earned the bid. She said families wanted to have some time for vacations.

"These girls have grown so much," Lee said, "and they're going to continue to grow. They've got talent, so I think this is only the beginning of a bright future for this team."