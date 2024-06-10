Crossville 6U squad surprises coaches

Jun. 9—Jake Sears really didn't know what to expect from his team as he was putting together the roster for the Crossville 6U Dixie Youth Softball All-Stars.

The honor squad is made up of players from teams in the local leagues and, with the age group being 5- and 6-year-olds, Sears wasn't sure what he would see when he got the team together last week.

But much to Sears' surprise, the Crossville All-Stars look pretty good together, and are playing well. They're hitting the ball, they're catching the ball, and they're playing good defense.

"I am a little surprised with what they can do," Sears said late last week. "Going into the season most of them thought they were going to play T-ball instead of coach-pitch in the postseason. However, that rule was changed right before the season.

"So, we're having to work on that with them. They have to learn to be able to adjust to a different way of hitting."

Sears and the All-Stars will open the Dixie Youth Softball District Tournament June 20 in Harriman. Crossville will battle the tournament host at 6:30 p.m. CDT.

Offensive ability at the plate may be the biggest thing that's impressed Sears so far. The girls are putting the ball in play.

"This team can hit the ball pretty well," the coach said. "We've got some girls that have some pretty good power. A couple of girls are really fast, too."

The Crossville team includes: Allie Allred, Brylee Bohannon, Chandler Creekmore, Eliza Davidson, Annabel Gabbert, Maddie Ledbetter, Piper Pittman, Saige Gantner, Ridley Reed, Summit Sears, Oaklyn Sherrill and Marykate Smith.

Coach Sears is assisted by Corey Ledbetter, Patric Allred and Sara Reed.

Hitting will be such an important factor for every team in the tournament. Coach Sears said new rules have coaches strategizing even more.

"In the league, each batter got five pitches no matter what. Things will be different in the postseason," said coach Sears. "In the tournament, batters will get fives pitches or three strikes, whichever comes first.

"We have some girls that will let a pitch go by if they don't like it, and we've got some girls who can hit a pitch even if it is not good. I think we should be OK."

Crossville's starting lineup could include either Creekmore or Pittman at the pitcher position, and Smith or Bohannon getting the call at first base.

Ledbetter should handle the duties at second base, while Gantner will be behind the plate at catcher. The shortstop and third base positions, coach Sears said, are still up for grabs. Much of the personnel decisions at those two positions will depend on who is at pitcher.

"The first game of the tournament will help us decide a lot of things," coach Sears said. "It is a double-elimination tournament, so we want to win the first game, but win or lose, it might tell us a lot about our team."

The outfield positions, coach Sears said, is also up for anyone to claim. Allred, Reed, Davidson, Summit Sears, and Sherrill have good chances to get one of the starting nods.

Coach Sears said the focus for practice sessions so far in the preseason has been getting the girls used to throwing the ball to first base to get a baserunner. He said they're getting better.

And that helps the coach with defensive possibilities. Coach Sears said he likes putting his best defenders in the middle of the field. He said he does that because in 6U softball, not many balls get out of the infield.

"The kids are doing well picking things up defensively," said coach Sears. "They're pretty competitive about getting the ball. They want to be able to make the play, and I have been impressed with that. They do a good job of getting ready before each pitch."

Now, for the Crossville All-Stars, it is just a matter of playing the game.

"I think the girls are excited and they all seem to enjoy being out there on the field," coach Sears said. "Some of them get the sense we're in a tournament, they know they've been picked to be on a special team. And some of them know they just get a chance to play softball. And that's all they want. There is nothing wrong with that."