Crosstown Tennis: Pack powers past Flathead

May 8—Sarah Downs and Haven Speer led a doubles sweep for the Glacier girls tennis team, while Will Rudbach and Sam Engellant picked up a straight sets win for the boys against Flathead Tuesday.

Katy Bitney and Elise Strobel matched the 6-1, 6-0 performance of Speer and Downs to help the Wolfpack girls to a 6-2 dual victory.

Kutuk White picked up a win over Rowan Alexander at the No. 1 singles spot to lead the Glacier boys to a 7-1 dual win. Glacier won all four boys singles matches.

Sarah Loran defeated Miley Fritz and Azalea Bailey outlasted Quindy Gronley in three sets each to pick up singles wins for the Bravettes.

Flathead's No. 2 doubles pairing of Holden Askvig and Ezias Bailey grabbed the only match win for the Braves, winning 6-1, 6-3 over Jayce Isles and Kevin Fortin.

Flathead and Glacier hit the road Saturday for a pair of duals with Bozeman and Gallatin.

Glacier girls 6, Flathead 2

SINGLES: Leilani Lennarz, Glacier def. Elle Westover 6-0, 6-4; Sarah Loran, Flathead def. Miley Fritz 2-6, 6-4, 6-1; Azalea Bailey, Flathead def. Quindy Gronley 4-6, 6-2, 6-3; Claire Ennis, Glacier def. Lilita Sattler 6-1, 6-0.

DOUBLES: Haven Speer/Sarah Downs, Glacier def. Keegan Williams/Chloe Converse 6-1, 6-0; Katy Bitney/Elise Strobel, Glacier def. Nina Parris/Kiley Amundson 6-1, 6-0; Kendall Van Aken/Maddie Davis, Glacier def. Natalie Haag/Graci White 6-0, 6-2; Cassidy Daniels/Cadence Daniels, Glacier def. Ava Malmin/Jessie Hoover 6-0, 6-1.

Glacier boys 7, Flathead 1

SINGLES: Kutuk White, Glacier def. Rowan Alexander 6-3, 6-3; Robby Thornburg, Glacier def. Michael Palmer 6-2, 6-0; Gavin Rodriguez, Glacier def. Aiden Skees 6-1, 6-0; Ethan Dykstra, Glacier def. Badge Busse 6-1, 6-0.

DOUBLES: Will Rudbach/Sam Engellant, Glacier def. Kobe Schlegel/Garrett Adoretti 6-0, 6-1; Holden Askvig/Ezias Bailey, Flathead def. Jayce Isles/Kevin Fortin 6-1, 6-3; Jared Mathison/Dalyn Mathison, Glacier def. Tyler Shawback/Jack Thompson 6-1, 6-3; Karson Stafford/Ethan Ronngren, Glacier def. Joel Jones/Owen Eisinger 6-1, 6-3.