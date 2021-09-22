Crosstown soccer games christen new turf at Caswell North

Sep. 22—Mankato East vs. Mankato West. New artificial turf field. Four games in six hours.

After a year off, Pack the Stands is back.

"The boys love it," East boys coach Jerrad Aspelund said. "East vs. West in any sport is a game you circle on the calendar. The boys just want to see their buddies from across town and showcase their talents. Hopefully, they do well."

The annual Pack the Stands soccer matches will be held on the new artificial turf field Saturday at Caswell North. The junior-varsity girls match between Mankato West and Mankato East will begin at 2 p.m., followed by varsity girls at 4 p.m. and varsity boys at 6 p.m. The JV boys game will be played on an adjacent field at 4 p.m.

Both the East and West boys and girls teams are in the top half of the Big Nine Conference, with just over two weeks remaining in the regular season. East (6-2) and West (7-2-1) are in a four-way tie for second in the conference at 4-1, one game behind Rochester Century. The winner Saturday will also have a big advantage for the top seed in Section 2AA.

The West boys (7-2) are 4-2 in the conference, just ahead of East (4-3-1) at 3-2-1. Winona leads the conference at 4-0-1. Both teams need to continue winning to get home games in the section tournament.

"This is a chance to celebrate soccer in Mankato," West girls coach Crissy Makela said. "I can't think of another town that has two high schools that has a celebration like this. It's a healthy competition."

The Caswell North soccer complex, which opened in 2013, was given a $1.7 million facelift this summer. The championship field was cut down 3 feet, with that material moved to the east for another championship field, which will feature grass.

The new championship field, which has lights, will eventually have permanent bleachers and a press box. For Saturday, temporary bleachers will be used.

"Some of the boys have been up there and said it looks nice," Aspelund said. "I think it adds a little bit of excitement to the festivities."

With just a couple of weeks remaining in the regular season, West will continue to play its home games on the new field, though it will be available to East in the event of inclement weather. Next season, East could schedule some games at Caswell North.

"If their field is unplayable, we'll have lights so we can play two varsity games a night," West activities director Joe Johnson said. "(East) can use it as much as we do."

In the future, Caswell North could host playoff games, which require an artificial playing surface.

"This puts our kids on a surface they might play on in a section final or state tournament," Johnson said. "It's just nice to have a place where you know you're going to play, even if it rains."

East and West played each other last fall, but because of the pandemic, there was none of the usual Pack the Stands atmosphere.

This time, with a big crowd expected at the new complex, there should be plenty of atmosphere, with booster clubs selling gear, attendance contests and youth players joining the varsity players in a World Cup-style walkout before the matches.

"I think the new field just adds to the excitement," Makela said. "And it's a chance to get back to the normal things about Pack the Stands."

