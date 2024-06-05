Crosstown Classic resumes after weather delay

CHICAGO — Tuesday’s Crosstown Classic at Wrigley Field has been delayed as showers sweep through Chicago.

Crews rolled the tarp onto the field after the White Sox took a commanding lead over the Cubs.

Officials later said that the game wopuld resume at 8:50 p.m.

Showers are expected to continue across parts of Chicagoland on Tuesday evening.

