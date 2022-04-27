Crosstown Clash baseball: T-Wolves' offense shakes off opening loss to even season series

Apr. 27—As far as rivalry losses go, Norman North's 4-0 loss to Norman High on Monday was about as demoralizing as they come.

The Tigers didn't just shutout the Timberwolves in the series opener, they also kept them hitless over all seven innings. Norman North then had to find a way to turn around and face their Crosstown rivals once again on Tuesday.

NNHS head coach Brian Aylor said Monday's loss was pretty much a "worst-case scenario" for a team heading into their biggest rivalry game of the season.

Still, the T-Wolves didn't appear to be fazed in their second meeting.

After going scoreless in the top of the first inning, Norman High got two quick outs to start the bottom of the frame. Jackson Lundquist faced an 0-2 count early in the next at-bat, but ended up blasting a line drive hard into left field for the first hit of the game.

"It was really important for us to score early," Aylor said. "That plays on your psyche whenever you get no-hit for seven innings. So I think getting that first hit in the first inning by Lundquist kind of let us relax a little bit, so we said okay we can kind of do what we do and they did that."

The Timberwolves got the early run they needed when Brodie Finlay stepped up to the plate and doubled into left field to bring Lundquist home. Will Bradley hit a ground ball at Norman High's shorstop, but the throw to first was dropped, allowing Finlay to score.

The Tigers' defense, which was unflappable in the series opener, struggled in an 8-3 loss to the Timberwolves on Tuesday.

"Just consistency, we have to have it," NHS head coach Cody Merrell said. "We've got to be able to play two good games in back-to-back days, especially this time of year. and Norman North played better than we did today. They hit the ball better, they played better defense and Bucholz, I mean, he brought it tonight. He pitched a heck of a game."

The Tigers brought themselves within one run of the lead in the top of the second inning when Max Humphrey grounded out with a runner on third base, but Norman North answered right back with some solid two-out hitting.

Story continues

After a tough day at the plate on Tuesday, the Timberwolves showed grit by coming back to score all eight of their runs when there were two outs on the board.

"Two-out hitting is huge in baseball, and that can break a team," Aylor said. "Whenever they're so close to getting you out and you get a two-out hit, that's tough to come back from."

The Timberwolves scored runs in each of the first four innings to take a commanding 6-1 lead. The Tigers came away with runs in the fifth and sixth innings to cut the deficit to three, but started to struggle defensively again in the bottom of the sixth.

Lundquist hit a fly ball over the Tigers' centerfielder that bounced and hit the fence for a triple. The Tigers' mishandled the throw coming in, allowing Lundquist an opportunity to make a break for home plate and reached before Norman High's defense could recover.

Lunquist went four-for-four at the plate with two RBI. Jack Bucholz pitched all seven innings and only allowed four Norman High hits.

Humphrey came away with two of those including an RBI-single.

"He's just a tremendous competitor," Aylor said about Bucholz. "He didn't have his best stuff tonight and he would admit that, but good pitchers find a way even without their great stuff to win and there's no one else we'd rather have on the mound than him tonight."

Norman North will finish 7-7 in district play this season. The Tigers closed out their district schedule 9-5.

Tarik Masri is a sports reporter for The Transcript covering OU athletics and area sports. You can reach him by emailing tarik@normantranscript.com